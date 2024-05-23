Knights Postponed at Nashville on Wednesday
May 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) -- Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Nashville Sounds originally scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN, has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday night with first pitch of game one set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven-inning contests.
Check out the Charlotte Knights Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 23, 2024
- Stripers Outlasted by Jacksonville 12-11 in Shootout - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Holds on for Thrilling 12-11 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Drops Slugfest to Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Drop Both Games of Thursday's Doubleheader - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Postponed at Nashville on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Outlasted by Jacksonville 12-11 in Shootout - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Split Doubleheader with Mets - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Fall to IronPigs in Low Scoring, 10-Inning Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- On Deck at the Vic: Memorial Day, Youth Clinic, Margaritaville Night and Sunday Characters with Princesses Highlight May 27-June 2 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- Vasil Shines as Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Split Thursday Night Doubleheader - Syracuse Mets
- Weston Wilson's Three Run Homer Walks-Off Red Wings as 'Pigs Prevail in 10 Innings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rock, Simon Lead Bulls Past Memphis, 1-0 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Shutout for Second Time in Series at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Fall 9-8 in Completion of Suspended Affair - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Secure Victory against the Bats in Two Extra Innings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats, Mud Hens Postponed Thursday - Louisville Bats
- On Deck at the Vic: Memorial Day, Youth Clinic, Margaritaville Night and Sunday Characters with Princesses Highlight May 27-June 2 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- Norfolk Outlasts Worcester with Three-Run Rally in Ninth - Worcester Red Sox
- Tides Score 3 In Ninth To Seal Win - Norfolk Tides
- May 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Split Doubleheader against St. Paul on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints Stopped by Bisons in Regularly Scheduled Game 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Ben Bradlee Jr.'s Spotlight on "The Kid" Starts off the Inaugural Season of the Great Polar Park Writers Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Set Franchise Record with 15 Walks in 18-3 Beat Down of Bisons in Resumed Suspended Game - St. Paul Saints
- SWB Game Notes - May 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 23 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Set for Kickoff to Summer Weekend May 31, June 1 - Memphis Redbirds
- Homestand Highlights: May 28-June 2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Walk off Clippers with 9-8 Win in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.