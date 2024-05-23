Knights Postponed at Nashville on Wednesday

International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NASHVILLE, TN) -- Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Nashville Sounds originally scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN, has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday night with first pitch of game one set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

