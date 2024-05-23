Jacksonville Holds on for Thrilling 12-11 Win

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Griffin Conine launched a grand slam and Victor Mesa Jr. homered and reached base four times as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp held on Thursday for a thrilling 12-11 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field.

Making his Triple-A debut, Gwinnett (23-25) starter Ian Mejia (0-1) walked Mesa Jr. as the first batter of the game before giving up a single to Javier Sanoja. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners before Tristan Gray walked. After a strikeout, Conine followed by bashing the first grand slam of the season for Jacksonville (20-28) to go up 4-0.

Mesa Jr. homered to lead off the second to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Stripers started the inning with singles from Eli White and Phillip Evans. After a fly out, Alejo Lopez walked to load the bases. Sebastian Rivero then drew a free pass to force in a run and Skye Bolt added a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 5-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered in the third. Will Banfield led off with a double, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball. Marty Costes walked, Cristhian Rodriguez singled and Jonathan Davis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Following a pop out, Sanoja earned a free pass to plate Costes. A wild pitch then scored Rodriguez to increase the lead to 8-2.

Gwinnett came charging back in the fourth. After Rivero walked with one out, Bolt cracked a two-run homer. Two batters later, Sean Murphy went yard. Andrew Velazquez then doubled before White walked. Consecutive RBI singles from Evans and Luke Waddell got the Stripers within 8-7.

Jacksonville answered in the fifth. Mesa Jr. and Sanoja each singled with one out. A wild pitch advanced both runners and Jonah Bride plated both with a two-run single to go ahead 10-7.

A Velazquez homer to lead off the sixth then made it 10-8.

In the seventh, Mesa Jr. singled and an error put Sanoja on to begin the frame. Following a strikeout, a double steal put runners on second and third. After a pop out, Banfield cashed in both runners with a base knock to widen the gap to 12-8.

Rivero began the bottom of the seventh with a base hit. After a pair of flyouts, he scored all the way from first on a Murphy double.

The Stripers had one last gasp in the eighth. White led off with a single. After a strikeout, Waddell walked. Lopez cashed in White with a single before Rivero walked again to load the bases. An RBI ground out set the margin to 12-11, but Forrest Wall flied out to the warning track in center to end the inning.

In the ninth, Elvis Alvarado pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts to pick up his second save.

Jacksonville battles Gwinnett again in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 7.56 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

