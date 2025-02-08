Weekend Ends with Loss in Edmonton

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, AB - The Oil Kings scored three goals in the third period and edged the Warriors 6-3 Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Throughout the first period, the Warriors attacked the Oil Kings inside the Edmonton zone. They came across the blue line with speed and were aggressive on the forecheck. Despite doing a lot right, the Warriors were not rewarded for their hard work.

On the other side of the redline, the Oil Kings used a late power play to generate pressure inside the Warriors' line. Just after the penalty expired, Edmonton set up Ethan MacKenzie for a one-timer in the right circle, which beat Josh Banini and gave the Oil Kings a 1-0 lead.

Moving into the second period, the Warriors picked up a game-tying goal just past the seven-minute mark when Krzysztof Macias was able to lift a backhand past goalie Alex Worthington. Eleven seconds later, the Oil Kings went back up by one when Cole Miller was able to deflect a shot past Josh Banini.

Moose Jaw fought back with eight minutes while working on the power play. Ethan Hughes had the puck in the Edmonton left circle and found a seam to make a cross-ice pass to Pavel McKenzie at the bottom of the right circle. McKenzie's quick shot found the back of the net, his 14th goal of the year tied the game at two.

Just over a minute into the third period, the Oil Kings went back out in front after a goal from Miroslav Holinka. The Warriors battled back and tied the game with eight minutes left when Ethan Semeniuk scored his 14th of the season.

Not long after the Warriors tied the game, the Oil Kings responded with a goal from Rylen Roersma to retake the lead. They picked up an insurance goal from Adam Jecho with four minutes left, and then Jecho scored into an empty net in the final minute to put the game away.

Pavel McKenzie led the Warriors with one goal and three points, Krzysztof Macias had a goal and two points, and Connor Schmidt picked up two assists.

Miroslav Holinka led the Oil Kings with one goal and four points and Adam Jecho had two goals and three points.

The Warriors are off until next weekend, when they will play the Brandon Wheat Kings in a home-and-home series. The action starts Friday in Moose Jaw and then shifts to Manitoba on Saturday.

Moose Jaw will also be at home on Monday, February 17 for a Family Day game against the Prince Albert Raiders.

