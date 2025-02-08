Broncos Rally on the Road Taking Down the Tigers

Medicine Hat, AB - The Swift Current Broncos made the most of a four-goal, third period in coming back and defeating the the Eastern Conference leading Medicine Hat Tigers 5-3 on the road at Co-op Place Friday night.

The Broncos got out to an early start in the first period, scoring the first goal of the game for the first time in seven games as Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would come up big with his 22nd of the season 4:50 in from Jace McFaul (Edmonton, AB) & Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK). Medicine Hat would draw things even in the first as Gavin McKenna would follow up a play in the slot for his 28th of the season pushing the game to 1-1 heading to the second period.

The Tigers would take advantage on a turnover at the point by the Broncos in the 2nd period as Hunter St. Martin would finish off a 2-on-0 breakaway with Marcus Pacheco to put the home side up 2-1 at 8:51, and Medicine Hat would follow up with another tally from Oasiz Wiesblatt at 10:48 and giving the Tigers a two-goal lead heading to the final frame. Broncos F Kurt Rookes would be assessed a cross-checking major that would lead to a long power play chance in the third for the Tigers.

But in the final period after a vital penalty kill, the Broncos would start their comeback as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would pinball his 33rd of the season on a Swift Current man-advantage from Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) at 10:25 cutting the Medicine Hat lead to 3-2. In the final five minutes to play in the third, the Broncos would draw even on a point shot by Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) that would be re-directed by Trae Wilke for his 14th of the season and 6th as a Bronco also nabbing an assist would be captain Clarke Caswell making for an exciting finish. The Bronco faithful that made their way to Co-op Place would come out of their seats moments later as Mistelbacher would make a play at the Bronco blue-line and skate-in for the go ahead goal unassisted at 16:20. Mistelbacher would finish off his hat-trick on an open net for for the Tigers with ten seconds left in regulation, putting the final stamp on the Broncos come-back, winnign 5-3.

With the win the Broncos move to 26-20-1-1 on the season while breaking the Tigers point streak at 13 games. The Broncos will finally suit up for a home game at InnovationPlex Saturday night, against the Wenatchee Wild. Puck-drop is set for 7 PM.

