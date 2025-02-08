Winterhawks Topple the Giants 5-2 Behind Five Different Goal Scorers

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Five different Winterhawks scored on the road as Portland beat Vancouver 5-2 on Friday night, securing their third head-to-head win against the Giants. Both Langley, B.C. natives Joel Plante and Diego Buttazzoni scored in their final homecoming game and Ondřej Štěbeták made 25 saves in the road win.

Game #49: Portland (5) at Vancouver (2)

SOG: POR (34) - VAN (27)

PP: POR (0/3) - VAN (2/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (25/27) - Hood (29/33)

SCORING:

POR - Kyle McDonough (14) from Tyson Jugnauth and Josh Zakreski

POR - Joel Plante (3) from Kayd Ruedig and Griffin Darby

POR - Alex Weiermair (12) from Ryan Miller

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (26) from Tyson Jugnauth and Ondřej Štěbeták

VAN - Adam Titlbach (20) from Connor Levis (power play)

VAN - Jaden Lipinski (9) from Mazden Leslie and Connor Levis (power play)

POR - Ryan Miller (26) from Ryder Thompson (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period and they outshot the Giants 14-3 in the opening frame. Kyle McDonough drove to the back post and deflected in his 14th goal of the season to give the Winterhawks a lead on their first shot of the game. Inside the final five minutes of the opening period, 19-year-old Joel Plante broke free from the Giants' defender and drew a penalty while getting a shot off under pressure. Upon video review, the Winterhawks were awarded a goal as it crossed the line and a 2-0 lead because of it.

Portland scored two more goals on its first two shots of the second period, giving the Hawks a quick 4-0 lead. Ryan Miller stripped the puck deep in the offensive zone and centered it for a quick-shooting goal by Alex Weiermair at the right post. Thirty-four seconds later, Tyson Jugnauth stretched the puck up the ice to Diego Buttazzoni who skated uncontested to the left circle and fired in his 26th goal of the year. Ondřej Štěbeták made 12 saves in the second period and was 15-for-15 going into the final period.

Vancouver netted two power play goals in the third period to keep things interesting inside three minutes to play, but Ryan Miller added the final punch scoring into the empty net to give the Hawks their 28th win of the season.

The Winterhawks won both games against the Giants in Langley, B.C. this season and they have one more regular season meeting against Vancouver at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 16.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home to face the Seattle Thunderbirds tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. PST. It's the Winterhawks first-ever Pacific Islander Celebration Night and their first rivalry game against Seattle in the 2025 calendar year.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.