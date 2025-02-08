Game Day Hub: February 8 vs. Seattle

The Portland Winterhawks welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds to town for the first time since December 14, 2024. It's also the Winterhawks' first-ever Pacific Islander Celebration Night as part of their Hawkey For All series.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV and live locally on the Portland's CW

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

Five different Winterhawks scored last night as Portland toppled the Vancouver Giants by a 5-2 score in Langley, B.C. Two of the goal scorers, Joel Plante and Diego Buttazzoni, are natives of Langley. Tyson Jugnauth recorded two primary assists to secure first star of the game honors and Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced en route to this 17th win of the year.

50/50 Raffle - BUY TICKETS - Tonight's raffle is starting at $5,000! The winner will take home half the pot and the other half will immediately help Portland youth hockey, the Junior Winterhawks, the players' education fund, the Tom's Tykes program, and more. Anyone physically in the state of Oregon can purchase raffle tickets online now. No ticket purchase necessary.

Sing Along Song: Let's Do It Again by J Boog

Hawkey For All - Pacific Islander Celebration Night

Tonight's our first-ever Pacific Islander Celebration Night! Join us for cultural experience and enjoy performances from some of our community groups when the doors open at 4:45 p.m. There will be a stage on the north end of the concourse outside Entry MM and performances will take place pregame minutes after the doors open and during the intermissions. Plus, say hello to our wonderful community groups tabling at the game and scoop up an exclusive Pacific Islander-inspired Winterhawks poster from Kamu Ink at the team store.

Click here to see the complete run down of activities

Sizing Up Seattle

The Seattle Thunderbirds dropped their first game of the weekend by a 9-1 score against the red-hot Spokane Chiefs. Hayden Pakkala scored his 12th goal of the season and fifth with the T-Birds in the Friday night loss. He sits ten games shy of 250 in his career and six points away from 100. Leading the charge offensively, Nathan Pilling and Braeden Cootes are tied for the team lead with 21 goals. Coster Dunn has had the hot stick as of late with seven points (3G, 4A) in his last six contests and Matej Pekar leads Seattle with five goals in the club's last six games. Defensively, rookie Radim Mrtka was listed by NHL Central Scouting as the 6th best North American skater and he's produced ten assists in his last ten games. Buffalo Sabres prospect and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff got tagged for six goals against on 28 shots last night before getting pulled after two periods of play. Prior to that, Ratzlaff had gone six consecutive starts of allowing three goals or less.

Milestone Watch

Portland Winterhawks forward and reigning Rookie of the Year Hudson Darby is in line to dress in his 100th career WHL game tonight against Seattle. He's registered 29 points (15G, 14A) in 99 career games to date. The Swift Current, Sask. product was originally selected by the Winterhawks in the fifth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He will become the sixth active Winterhawk to reach the century mark in games played. Congratulation, Hudson!

In-Game Haircuts

Be sure to visit The Barbers pop-up salon on the ice level to get your haircut and watch the action on the glass. Fans can sign up to get their haircut by visiting the Widmer Brothers Brewing corner on the south side of the arena and get freshened up for the rivalry game.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks are 2-1-0-0 on the year against Seattle, winning each of their last two meetings against the Thunderbirds by a 5-2 score. Diego Buttazzoni and Kyle Chyzowski lead the head-to-head scoring with five points (2G, 3A) and goaltender Marek Schlenker is 2-0-0 against Seattle with a .938 save percentage. The two teams haven't met since December 14, 2024 and the Hawks will now face the T-Birds seven times in their final 19 regular-season games.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

