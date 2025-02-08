Pats Make Late Third Period Push in 5-3 Loss to Blades
February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Saskatoon, Sask. - The Regina Pats finished with a strong third period, making things interesting in a 5-3 loss to the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday at the SaskTel Centre.
Trailing 5-1 through 40 minutes of play, the Pats scored twice early in the third to bring them within two. After killing off a five-minute penalty, Caden Brown and Reese Hamilton scored less than a minute apart to change the complexion of the game. Brown then followed up with two posts before the Pats came up short with the net empty.
The Pats outshot the Blades in two of three periods. Ashton Brown scored his first with the Pats, tying the contest up at 1-1 early in the first. Ewan Huet made 25 saves.
Ethan McCallum grabbed the win for the Blades, stopping 24 of 27. Tanner Scott (2G), Hayden Harsayni (2G), and Kazden Mathies (1G-1A) scored for the Blades in their fourth straight win.
FINAL SCORE: Blades 5, Pats 3
THE GOALS
First Period
1-0: Blades at 1:31 - Tanner Scott (9), assisted by Brayden Klimpke & Hudson Kibblewhite // Klimpke's shot went wide to the left of the Pats net and the puck caromed out to the front of the net and Scott buried the loose puck to give the Blades a 1-0 lead.
1-1: Pats at 2:38 - Ashton Brown (2), assisted by Zachary Lansard & John Babcock // Lansard got a pass to Brown in front of the Blades net, his first shot was stopped but he banged home the rebound to tie the game up at 1-1.
2-1: Blades at 4:18 - Hayden Harsanyi (6), assisted by Rowan Calvert & Tyler Parr // Calvert found a wide-open Harsanyi in the Pats slot and he fired a shot that beat Huet low to the blocker side to restore the Blades lead at 2-1.
3-1: Blades at 0:00 - Kazden Mathies (6), assisted by Isaac Poll & Jack Kachkowski // Huet stopped the initial shot but the puck bounced to Mathies to the left of the Pats net where he corralled the puck and he was able to chip it off Huet and in to make it 3-1 Blades.
Second Period
4-1: Blades at 10:15 - Tanner Scott (10), assisted by Kazden Mathies // The Blades broke into the Pats zone with speed where Mathies found Scott behind the defence. Scott then made no mistake as he buried it past Huet to make it 4-1.
5-1: Blades at 15:07 - Hayden Harsanyi (7), unassisted // A turnover along the right boards in the Pats zone ended up on Harsanyi's stick and he cut to the slot and fired the puck past Huet to make it 5-1.
Third Period
5-2: Pats at 4:28 - Caden Brown (16), assisted by Cohen Klassen // The Pats broke in on a two-on-one and Brown decided to shoot and he ripped a puck high blocker side past McCallum to stop the bleeding and get the Pats to within three at 5-2.
5-3: Pats at 5:21 - Reese Hamilton (3), unassisted // Hamilton broke out from the Pats zone, went end to end and sent shot to the net from left circle that snuck through McCallum to pull the Pats to within a pair at 5-3.
THE STATISTICS
SOG: Regina - 11-7-9-27 | Saskatoon - 10-13-7-30
PP: Regina - 0/2 | Saskatoon - 0/2
THE GOALTENDING BATTLE
Regina: Ewan Huet (25 saves / 30 shots)
Saskatoon: Ethan McCallum (24 saves / 27 shots)
THE 3 STARS
First: Tanner Scott (2G) - Blades
Second: Hayden Harsanyi (2G) - Blades
Third: Kazden Mathies (1G-1A) - Blades
JUST NOTES
Ashton Brown notched his first goal as a Pat. He now has a pair of points (1G-1A) in 10 games with the Queen City Kids. The goal was his first since Sept. 29. John Babcock ended a six-game pointless streak with a pair of assists. Zachary Lansard notched an assist. He now has points (1G-1A) in back-to-back games. Caden Brown scored his 16th of the season and 12th as a member of the Pats. Cohen Klassen ended a three-game pointless streak with an assist. Reese Hamilton ended a 17-game goalless drought with his second as a Pat and third of the season. The Pats are now 1-2-1 against the Blades this season. The Pats fell to 14-30-4-2 while the Blades improved to 27-16-3-3.
COMING UP
The Pats continue their five-game road swing with a matchup against the hometown Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday, February 11, in the first of a four game Alberta tour.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Weekend Ends with Loss in Edmonton - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Shorthanded Chiefs Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss Against Royals - Spokane Chiefs
- Swift Current Sneaks Out 2-1 Overtime Win Against Wild Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Pats Make Late Third Period Push in 5-3 Loss to Blades - Regina Pats
- Cougars Earn 30th Victory of Season with 3-2 Win Over Kamloops - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Rally For Overtime Win Against Wenatchee - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Preview: Game 53 vs Prince Albert Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Host Royals for Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Back at Home to Battle Warriors - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Host Wild in First Game at InnovationPlex Since January 18th - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: February 8 vs. Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Heidt's Historic Night Helps Cougars to 3-2 Win Over Rockets - Prince George Cougars
- Americans Fall to Royals - Tri-City Americans
- Catton, Martin Combine for 9-Points as Chiefs Thrash T-Birds, 9-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Drop Tightly Contested Game To Cougars On Friday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Shorthanded Americans fall to Royals at home - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks Topple the Giants 5-2 Behind Five Different Goal Scorers - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Rally on the Road Taking Down the Tigers - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - February 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks in Control in 5-2 Win Over G-Men - Vancouver Giants
- Catton, Martin Combine for 9-Points as Chiefs Thrash T-Birds, 9-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- T-Birds Throttled by Chiefs - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Tigers Fall 5-3 in Return Home - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.