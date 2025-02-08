Heidt's Historic Night Helps Cougars to 3-2 Win Over Rockets

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KELOWNA, BC - Riley Heidt has etched his name in Prince George Cougars history. With his 236th career assist, the Cougars captain surpassed Mark Morrison's long-standing record of 235, becoming the franchise's all-time assists leader. Heidt's milestone performance helped lift the Cougars to a 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMARY

The Rockets opened the scoring at 5:04 of the first period after a miscue at neutral ice saw two Cougars collide. However, Prince George responded at 13:00 when Borya Valis found the back of the net with a highlight-reel goal to even the score at 1-1, where it remained through 20 minutes.

The Cougars took control in the second period. Terik Parascak netted his 22nd goal of the season off assists from Koehn Ziemmer and Riley Heidt-an assist that cemented Heidt's place atop the franchise record books. Heidt then added a goal of his own at 11:13, extending Prince George's lead to 3-1 heading into the final frame.

Kelowna pushed back in the third, cutting the deficit to one at 9:35, but the Cougars held strong. Backstopped by another stellar performance from goaltender Josh Ravensbergen, Prince George secured the victory to cap off a historic night for their captain.

Stats and Standouts

- Riley Heidt becomes the all-time assists leader in Cougars history (236 career assists)

- Matteo Danis has now recorded points in three consecutive games with an assist tonight

- Josh Ravensbergen earned his fourth consecutive win

- Terik Parascak's 22nd goal of the season now has his money raised to $4,200 towards the Honour House Society

They Said It...

Associate Coach Jim Playfair on tonight's win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/02/08014559/post-game-interview-playfaiar-feb-7.mp3

What's Next?

-The Cougars conclude the weekend in Kamloops tomorrow night against the Blazers at 6:00.

- Next Home Game - Friday, February 14th vs the Everett Silvertips at 7:00 pm.

