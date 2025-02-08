Shorthanded Chiefs Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss Against Royals

Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs welcomed the B.C. Division leading Victoria Royals to town on Saturday night for the Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway night. Both teams entered the game on a high note having each won 9-1 the night before (Spokane in Seattle and Victoria in Tri-City). Spokane skated just ten forwards and six defensemen, with the team battling several injuries.

The Chiefs stuttered out of the gate, committing two early penalties. Victoria made the second one count with a power play goal from Teydon Trembecky at 10:09.

Spokane answered back with a power play of their own at 14:28. Owen Martin won the faceoff to get the power play started, and then Catton finished it off with a powerful snipe for his 28th goal of the season and 5th of the past two days.

The two teams would head to the break with Spokane leading the shot count 15-8 and both teams scoring once on the power play.

Victoria would score three goals in the second to take a commanding 4-1 lead. Reggie Newman was the recipient of a fortunate bounce at 3:41 before Kenta Isogai scored his 24th and 25th of the season later in the period.

Cristall and Van Olm combined on a zone entry before Catton picked up the puck and put home his second of the game at 17:50 of the second. After two periods the Chiefs led the shot count 25-19 but trailed by a score of 4-2.

Shea Van Olm cut the lead down to one less than a minute into the third period with his 40th of the season. Cristall carried the puck down the left slot before sliding it to Van Olm for the quick shot from the circle. That is his 7th score in the past six games and makes him the first to 40 goals in the WHL this season.

The Chiefs continued the comeback attempt with a long-range effort from Crampton later in the period. Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm recorded the assists on Crampton's 5th goal of the season.

Neither team could find a winning goal in the third period and the game was sent to overtime. In the bonus period Owen Martin and a Victoria player collided at center ice with the Chiefs' forward taking an interference penalty. The visitors made use of the extra space with a 4-on-3 advantage and found the winning goal from Justin Kipkie. Saturday's result is the first Chiefs' loss of the season in overtime.

Both teams featured strong power play attacks, going 2/3 with the man advantage. Carter Esler made 21 saves in net, bringing the rookie's record to 7-4-1-0 in 12 games played this season. The Chiefs are back at home on Tuesday, February 11th against the Wenatchee Wild for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway.

