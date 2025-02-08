Tigers Fall 5-3 in Return Home

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers returned home to Co-op Place for the first time in over two weeks to take on the Swift Current Broncos. Fans were excited to welcome them back after coming off a successful US road trip that saw them bring home 11 of a possible 12 points.

The Broncos would strike first but the Tigers were able to even things up before the end of the period. Rylan Gould scored his 22nd of the season to give the Broncos a lead only 4:50 into the game. Jace McFaul and Trae Wilke picked up the assists on the opening goal. Gavin McKenna would even things up for the hometown Tigers at the 13:31 mark. Oasiz Wiesblatt passed the puck back to McKenna who let a wrister go in the slot that found the twine. It was McKenna's 28th of the season and extended his point streak to 27 games. Jonas Woo picked up the secondary assist on the even up goal.

The Tigers would keep the offence flowing in the second period. Just before the midway mark, Hunter St. Martin and Marcus Pacheco came in on a two on one break. Pacheco found St. Martin with a pass across the slot that he was able to tap in for his team leading 33rd. Wiesblatt gave the Tigers a two goal lead a couple of minutes later with his 24th of the campaign. Ryder Ritchie skated down the left side and found Wiesblatt parked in front with a great pass that he put home. McKenna added to his game totals with the secondary assist.

Medicine Hat had some chances in the third but unfortunately the bounces wouldn't go their way in the final frame. The Broncos cut the lead to one midway through the third while on the power play. Luke Mistelbacher let a shot go from the right circle that deflected off a defender's leg and into the net for his team leading 33rd goal. Hunter Mayo found the scoresheet with the assist. Swift Current would tie the game at 3-3 with five minutes remaining. Wilke redirected Peyton Kettles' point shot passed the netminder for this 14th of the year. Clarke Caswell picked up the secondary assist on the tying goal. Just over a minute later, Mistelbacher would retake the lead for Swift Current. He got loose on a breakaway and let a wrister go that found the top left corner. With the Tigers net empty, Mistelbacher would complete the hat trick with 10 seconds remaining in the game to seal the victory for the Broncos. Caswell and Gould added to the game totals with the helpers.

Fresh off being named WHL Goalie of the Month and Tigers Player of the Month, Harrison Meneghin was in net for the Tigers. He stopped 18 of the 22 shots he faced. Joey Rocha got the call in net for the Broncos. He made 27 saves, including a number of keys stops to secure his 10th victory of the season.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 34

Swift Current - 23

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 1/3 - 33.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Joey Rocha - Swift Current

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Medicine Hat

Trae Wilke - Swift Current

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Tanner Molendyk

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Prince Albert Raiders. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST) and tickets are available at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.