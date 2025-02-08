Chiefs Host Royals for Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway Night

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals again this Saturday night after defeating the B.C. Division leader at Spokane Arena last Friday, 5-1. It's the Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway! The first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive a Berkly Catton bobblehead courtesy of Coca-Cola. Stick around after the game for a small-group autograph session featuring Coco Armstrong, Shea Van Olm, Berkly Catton, Rhett Sather and Mathis Preston (players subject to change).

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

