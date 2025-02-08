Swift Current Sneaks Out 2-1 Overtime Win Against Wild Saturday

Wenatchee Wild's Brendan Gee, Lukas McCloskey, and Brendan Dunphy versus Swift Current Broncos' Carlin Dezainde

SWIFT CURRENT, Saskatchewan - With two minutes left in Wenatchee's game at the Swift Current Broncos Saturday night, the Wild were on the verge of knocking off a contender in the Western Hockey League's East Division title race, and Brendan Gee was knocking on the door of his first WHL shutout.

Playing in their first home game in three weeks, though, Swift Current used heavy pressure in the final minutes to turn the tide and make it a happy homecoming.

A Rylan Gould goal with 1:41 to play tied the contest before Carlin Dezainde's pitch to the net trickled through with 43.7 seconds to play in overtime, sending the Broncos to a 2-1 victory over the Wild. The win was Swift Current's seventh in nine overtime or shootout games this season.

Despite a 10-5 shots-on-goal advantage for Swift Current in the opening period, Tye Spencer had the only goal until the final moments of regulation, sweeping home a second chance off a shot down the slot from Dawson Seitz with 4:32 to go in the first. The Wild fended off the Broncos for almost 43 minutes, with Gee stopping the first 30 shots he faced.

The 31 st came on the power play from Gould, sweeping a shot off the back post before watching it carom over the goal line to tie the game. In overtime, it was Dezainde who curled the puck down the right wing and got to the faceoff dot before throwing it on the net. The shot trickled through and settled just inside the back post to put the Broncos into the win column.

Reid Dyck made 19 saves to take the win, while Luke Mistelbacher posted two assists to earn the only multi-point showing of the game. Swift Current improved to 27-20-1-1 on the season with the win.

Gee was tagged for the loss despite making 32 saves, as the Wild picked up a critical point in the Western Conference standings to move to 18-28-4-1 for the year. Spencer's goal gave him a point in his fourth straight game, a new personal best for the season and the longest active streak for the Wild. He finished with points in five of the six games on Wenatchee's road trip. Luka Shcherbyna notched an assist on Spencer's goal as well, giving him points in six of his last seven outings.

Wenatchee will return to Western Conference play the rest of the way, starting with a matchup Tuesday at the Spokane Chiefs. That contest at Spokane Arena is scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop, with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and WHL Live. The Wild return home to face the Portland Winterhawks for their "Hockey Is My Valentine" promotion on February 14, presented by Carl's Jr., with ticket specials for singles and couples available through the Wild front office.

2025-26 season tickets are now on sale - for more information, call 509-888-7825, or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

