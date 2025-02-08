Broncos Host Wild in First Game at InnovationPlex Since January 18th

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (26-20-1-1) will look for their third straight win and first game at home since January 18 at home Saturday night against the visiting Wenatchee Wild (18-27-3-1).

The Broncos are coming off a 5-3 come from behind victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night. They begin the day just four points back of Brandon & Prince Albert for tops in the East Division and second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Broncos 7-3-0-0 in their last ten games played. As for the opposition, the Wild are closing out their East Division road-swing tied for the 9th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference and are 9-13-1-1 on the road this season.

Tonight is Charlie Horse's Birthday at InnovationPlex where birthday cupcakes will be on sale with proceeds going to the Swift Current Kinsmen/Kinettes.

You can catch tonight's game on the home of the Broncos, Country 94.1 with the voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck-drop is scheduled for 7 PM.

For more on tonight's game, visit the Official Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 26-20-1-1 Home: 15-7-1-0 Away: 11-13-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 9-4-1-0 Home: 3-0-1-0 Away: 6-4-0-0

LAST GAME 5-3 W @ Tigers: For the third time only this season, the Swift Current Broncos were victorious when trailing after two periods for a four goal 3rd period to defeat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-3 at Co-op Place. Luke Mistelbacher scored a natural hat-trick to lead the way in the third, while Joey Rocha made 27 saves for his 10th win of the season.

VS WENATCHEE: This is only meeting of the season between the Wild & Broncos. Wenatchee won the first meeting ever between them and Swift Current, with 5-1 win at InnovationPlex. The Broncos since 1996 are 61-53-2-6 (two ties) against the Kootenay Ice, Winnipeg ICE & Wentachee Wild franchise. At home Swift Current is 31-22-1-2 against Wenatchee.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

February 8/2025 at SC November 8/2023 at SC (5-1 WEN)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.