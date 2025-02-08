Oil Kings Back at Home to Battle Warriors

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings return home to Rogers Place tonight as they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Hitmen last night in Calgary. Edmonton was down 3-1 with less than two minutes to play in the third but were able to storm back and force the extra frame. Gavin Hodnett scored all three Oil Kings goals for his second career hat trick. Ethan Simcoe made 38 saves as well.

Edmonton is 26-19-2-2 on the year and have 56 points on the season, currently sitting in seventh in the Eastern Conference. However, they sit just one point back of sixth place Brandon and two points back of fifth place Saskatoon.

Last night, Moose Jaw fell 4-2 to the Red Deer Rebels last night as they wrap up a mini-two game road trip tonight. The Warriors have lost four in a row as well and currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with an 11-34-4-2 record.

This will mark the third of four meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Warriors with the previous two meetings going in the favour of the Oil Kings. Edmonton has outscored the Warriors 12-1 in the process. Adam Jecho has six points in two games to the lead the way offensively for Edmonton, while Krzysztof Macias leads the Warriors against the Oil Kings with six points in four games split between the Warriors and Prince Albert Raiders.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (48, 20-27-47)

Roan Woodward (48, 17-25-42)

Lukas Sawchyn (48, 11-26-37)

Adam Jecho (37, 14-19-33)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 16 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 9 games away from 100 in the WHL and 20 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 19 points away from 100 in the WHL

Warriors Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Lynden Lakovic (31, 17-22-39)

Aiden Ziprick (50, 10-25-35)

Pavel McKenzie (50, 13-15-28)

Krzysztof Macias (35, 11-16-27)

Luke Moroz (47, 4-18-22)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Moose Jaw Warriors

Saturday, January 18 @ MJ (7-0 EDM)

Friday, January 24 @ EDM (5-1 EDM)

Saturday, February 8 @ Edmonton

Tuesday, February 25 @ Moose Jaw

