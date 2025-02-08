Preview: Americans at Rockets - February 7, 2025
February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans had just 16 skaters available last night and the high-powered Victoria Royals rolled into the Toyota Center and picked up a 9-1 victory. The Royals led 2-0 and 6-0 at the period breaks. Tri-City's lone goal came off the stick of Charlie Elick, who picked up his first of the season and first as an American late in regulation.
VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the fourth of five meetings between the Americans and Rockets. The two teams haven't seen each other since December 13 at the Toyota Center, a 6-3 Americans win. Tri-City is hoping to shake off their past struggles at Prospera Place as they have lost their last nine games in Kelowna dating back to the 2018-19 season.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets
Brandon Whynott (22-28-50) Jakub Stuncl (19-27-46)
Jake Sloan (18-32-50) Michael Cicek (15-21-36)
Max Curran (16-34-50) Max Graham (13-22-35)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets
Power Play - 15.5% (27-for-174) Power Play - 19.7% (29-for-147)
Penalty Kill - 79.0% (147-for-186) Penalty Kill - 66.5% (127-for-191)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Heidt's Historic Night Helps Cougars to 3-2 Win Over Rockets - Prince George Cougars
- Americans Fall to Royals - Tri-City Americans
- Catton, Martin Combine for 9-Points as Chiefs Thrash T-Birds, 9-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Drop Tightly Contested Game To Cougars On Friday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Shorthanded Americans fall to Royals at home - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks Topple the Giants 5-2 Behind Five Different Goal Scorers - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Rally on the Road Taking Down the Tigers - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - February 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Winterhawks in Control in 5-2 Win Over G-Men - Vancouver Giants
- Catton, Martin Combine for 9-Points as Chiefs Thrash T-Birds, 9-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- T-Birds Throttled by Chiefs - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Tigers Fall 5-3 in Return Home - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.