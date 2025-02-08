Preview: Americans at Rockets - February 7, 2025

LAST GAME: The Americans had just 16 skaters available last night and the high-powered Victoria Royals rolled into the Toyota Center and picked up a 9-1 victory. The Royals led 2-0 and 6-0 at the period breaks. Tri-City's lone goal came off the stick of Charlie Elick, who picked up his first of the season and first as an American late in regulation.

VS KELOWNA: Tonight is the fourth of five meetings between the Americans and Rockets. The two teams haven't seen each other since December 13 at the Toyota Center, a 6-3 Americans win. Tri-City is hoping to shake off their past struggles at Prospera Place as they have lost their last nine games in Kelowna dating back to the 2018-19 season.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Brandon Whynott (22-28-50) Jakub Stuncl (19-27-46)

Jake Sloan (18-32-50) Michael Cicek (15-21-36)

Max Curran (16-34-50) Max Graham (13-22-35)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Kelowna Rockets

Power Play - 15.5% (27-for-174) Power Play - 19.7% (29-for-147)

Penalty Kill - 79.0% (147-for-186) Penalty Kill - 66.5% (127-for-191)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

