Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers: 0

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars will try to sweep the weekend as they take on their division rival Kamloops Blazers.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 29-15-4-2 (64 Points - 2nd BC Division - 4th Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 3-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, Feb. 7

Blazers Record: 18-27-4-0 (40 Points - 4th BC Division - 8th Western Conference)

Blazers Last Game: A 4-1 loss to the Everett Silvertips on Friday, Feb. 7

Last Game...

- Riley Heidt earned his 236th career assist, making him the Cougars all-time leader in assists.

- Prince George collected the win and now have collected points in five conseuctive games

- Josh Ravensbergen earned his fourth straight victory after a 31 save performance

Previous Meetings vs KAM This Season...

January 25 - Former Cougar Oren Shtrom helped the Blazers to a 5-2 win over PG. Shtrom had two goals in the win.

January 11 - The Blazers got a big performance from Dylan Ernst in goal to help Kamloops to a 6-3 win over the Cougars.

December 7 - Carson Carels scored the elusive Teddy Bear Toss goal to propel the Cougars over Kamloops by a 6-3 count.

November 22 - Riley Heidt & Terik Parascak combined for six points in a 5-3 win.

November 1 - Koehn ZIemmer netted a hat-trick in a 6-3 win over the Blazers.

Ziemmer Watch...

Koehn Ziemmer enters tonight two goals shy of becoming the PG Cougars goal-leader. He currently owns 119 career goals, just one shy of alumnus Chase Witala who has 120 career tallies.

In Net...

- After a stellar effort last night, Josh Ravensbergen (25-9-3-1 - 3.00 GAA - .900 SV%) could be in line to return to the crease on back-to-back nights. Ravensbergen made 31 saves on 33 shots last night against the Rockets.

- Should the team elect to go with Cooper Michaluk instead, he has helped the Cougars earn at least a point in four of his last five starts.

On the Other Side...

- The Kamloops Blazers enter tonight sitting in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference

- Kamloops has been led all season by their captain and Detroit Red Wings prospect Emmitt Finnie. He enters tonight with points in five of his last six games and owns 68 points in 44 games (29-39-68)

- Another player to keep an eye out for is former Cougar Oren Shtrom. Shtrom owns at least one point in every game against the Cougars this season. Most recently, he owned three points in a 5-2 win over the Cats on Jan. 25 at the CN Centre. Shtrom was named the first star.

Injury/Roster Updates...

- Forward Ben Riche suffered an upper body injury on Jan. 28. He remains day-to-day.

- Defenceman Corbin Vaughan serves his 5th game of his 10-game suspension that was assessed to him on Jan. 28.

What's Next After This Game?

- The Cougars return to the CN Centre next weekend when they battle the league-leading Everett Silvertips.

- Next Home Game: Friday, Feb. 14 vs Everett | 7:00 p.m.

