Winterhawks in Control in 5-2 Win Over G-Men
February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants were defeated by the visiting Portland Winterhawks 5-2 on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre.
The loss drops Vancouver's record this season to 24-20-6, while Portland improves to 28-18-2-1.
Portland led 2-0 after one period and scored two quick goals very early in the second to make it 4-0, before cruising for the most part after that.
Adam Titlbach and Jaden Lipinski each scored for Vancouver in the third period. Burke Hood made 29 saves on 33 shots.
Kyle McDonough, Joel Plante, Alex Weiermair and Diego Buttazzoni each scored for the Winterhawks, while rookie goaltender Ondrej Stebatek made 25 saves.
The Winterhawks scored once early and once late in the opening period.
First it was a Jugnauth pass towards the front of the net that went off McDonough and into the net 2:20 into the game.
Then at the 15:43 mark of the first, Plante scored on a breakaway, though he made significant contact with Giants goaltender Hood before the puck went in. The officials deemed that the contact was due to a Giants defender, and so the goal stood.
Early in the second, the Winterhawks were hungry for more, and scored twice in a span of 34 seconds.
Weiermaier one-timed in a pass from the corner from Ryan Miller while sitting all alone in front to make it 3-0 just 45 seconds in, followed by a Buttazzoni goal off the rush to make it 4-0.
Vancouver got third period power play goals from Titlbach - off a great give-and-go with Connor Levis - and Lipinski - on a 6-on-4 - to cut Portland's lead in half, but at that time there was just 2:48 left in the game.
Miller scored into the empty net with 1:03 remaining in the contest to make it a 5-2 final score.
STATISTICS
SOG: VAN - 3/12/12 = 27 | POR - 14/15/5 = 34
PP: VAN- 2/6 | POR - 0 /3
Face-Offs: VAN - 38 | POR - 24 3 STARS
1st: POR - Tyson Jugnauth - 2A, 4 SOG
2nd: VAN - Adam Titlbach - 1G, 2 SOG
3rd: POR - Diego Buttazzoni - 1G, 4 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE
Vancouver : LOSS - Burke Hood (29 saves / 33 shots)
Portland: WIN - Ondrej Stebatek (25 saves / 27 shots) UPCOMING
Date Opponent Time Location
Saturday, February 8 Everett 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre
Friday, February 14 Victoria 7:05 PM PST Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre
Saturday, February 15 Victoria 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre
The Giants wrap up their homestand on Saturday, February 8 against the Everett Silvertips. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.
