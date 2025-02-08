T-Birds Throttled by Chiefs

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Hayden Pakkala scored the lone goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped a 9-1 decision to the Spokane Chiefs Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Despite the loss, Seattle remains just a point out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Thunderbirds take to the road Saturday, traveling down to Portland to face the Winterhawks at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game can be seen locally on FOX 13+.

"We've been playing some good hockey lately and building up some confidence," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We weren't quite ready to duplicate that tonight." He then added, "The reason why we had that success is, we were razor sharp going into those games. Maybe we weren't as focused or dialed in going into the game tonight. "

The T-Birds had a couple of early power play chances and a chance to get out in front but couldn't cash in. "We didn't muster a whole lot on those chances," remarked O'Dette. "We needed to generate some momentum on those. We didn't get that."

Spokane then scored four first period goals and another early in the second period before Seattle (17-28-2-1) could get on the board. Pakkala's goal was his twelfth of the season and fifth since being acquired by the T-Birds in late December from the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Vanek Popil and Simon Lovsin picked up the assists.

The Chiefs would add another second period goal then tack on three more in the third as they won their fourth straight and snapped the T-Birds two game winning streak and four game winning streak on home ice.

"We made mistakes and they (Spokane) didn't miss," said O'Dette of the nine goals allowed. "We were chasing the game as a result. I'm disappointed because usually we can mount a push back, but we got frustrated and the game got away from us."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The T-Birds played the game minus two defensemen. Both Hyde Davidson and Jaxson Pawlenchuk are out week-to-week with upper body injuries. As a result the T-Birds recalled 2009 D Grayson Tash.

Seattle is winless in four games this season against the Chiefs. The two teams play twice more this season. The remaining two games in March will both be played in Spokane.

The nine goals allowed were the most Seattle has given up in a game this season. The loss also snapped goalie Scott Ratzlaff's personal four game winning streak.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.