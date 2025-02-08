Broncos Rally For Overtime Win Against Wenatchee
February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - Carlin Dezainde would hit the overtime winner with 43.7 seconds left on the clock. Giving the Swift Current Broncos a clean sweep of the weekend in a 2-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild at InnovationPlex Saturday night.
Despite outshooting the Wild, the Broncos would be the first to surrender a goal at InnovationPlex late in the first as Tye Spencer at 15:28 would solve Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck and Wenatchee would take that very lead of 1-0 into the 2nd period.
A quiet second period would see the Broncos fire ten shots toward Wild goaltender Brenden Gee but could not solve him making things interesting heading to the 3rd period.
Into the third and the Broncos would need a late power play chance to tie the game and on a net front scramble of epic proportions Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would pot his 23rd of the season from Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) & Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) at 18:19 to draw even at 1-1.
Overtime would see plenty of keep away before Dezainde took liberties into his own hands driving down the right-wing side into Wenatchee territory and just getting enough of a shot off to solve Brenden Gee as the puck slithered past the line giving the Broncos the extra point for the win.
Now 27-20-1-1 on the season, The Broncos turn their attention to three East Division games against Brandon, Prince Albert & Saskatoon. Starting Tuesday night at home against the Wheat Kings.
