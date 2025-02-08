Catton, Martin Combine for 9-Points as Chiefs Thrash T-Birds, 9-1

February 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Seattle, Wash. - The Chiefs made the trek across I-90 to play the Thunderbirds on Friday night, the fourth matchup with the U.S. Division foe this season.

Spokane's prolific and balanced attack was on full display in the first period as the Chiefs found the net with four different goal scorers.

First it was Chase Harrington who flew down the ice to collect a looping feed from Owen Martin.

The Chiefs made it 2-0 at 11:18 as Van Olm stepped forward to prevent a Thunderbird breakout. His shot redirected to Cristall who easily found Catton for his first score of the night. It would not be his last.

Spokane's third goal of the night showcased the skating power of defenseman, Nathan Mayes. The Maple Leafs' prospect beat everyone down the ice and tipped in the pass from Ekström for his fourth goal of the season.

A net front scramble followed a McIsaac shot from the blueline, before Martin found a way to poke it home. For Martin it was his 6th of the season, with assists going to McIsaac and Mayes at 19:36.

The Chiefs opened the second period with a quick score, making it 5-0 less than thirty seconds into the frame. Van Olm did the dirty work on the boards before Cristall calmly found Catton for the backhand score.

Seattle would score their lone goal of the game to make it 5-1 at 1:05 of the second period.

Catton completed his hat trick, finding the net at 10:07 of the second. Catton attacked the neutral zone, picking up the puck from Van Olm before driving his defender backwards and forcing the shot through the Seattle netminder.

The Spokane Captain was not finished, weaving through the defense with a stunning solo effort in the third period. Owen Martin and Owen Schoettler provided the assists on the power play, giving Catton his first career 4-goal game in the Western Hockey League.

Catton's linemate Andrew Cristall was next on the scoresheet, accepting the pretty feed from rookie Rhett Sather and firing into a wide-open net.

The Chiefs put a bow on proceedings with another Owen Martin goal, at 14:56. Ranked 69th among North American Skaters in the 2025 NHL CSS Midterm Rankings, Martin sped past the defense and roofed the puck for his seventh of the season.

Spokane dominated across the board in this one, winning the shot battle 49-22 and going 3/3 on penalty kill. The Chiefs scored all but one goal on even strength, finding the net on one of seven tries on the power play.

Catton (4G,1A) and Martin (2G, 2A) led the way while Van Olm (3A), Cristall (1G, 2A), Mayes (1G, 1A), Harrington (1G, 1A), Schoettler (2A), McIsaac (2A), and Sather (2A) all recorded multi-point nights. Cowan picked up yet another win, his league leading 26th of the season, making 21 saves.

Spokane will host Victoria on Saturday night for the Coca-Cola Berkly Catton Bobblehead Giveaway. The first 2,000 fans and all full season ticket package holders can receive this limited edition bobblehead featuring the Spokane Chiefs Captain and Seattle Kraken Prospect. Stick around after the game as Berkly and four of his teammates will be available for another small group autograph session.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.