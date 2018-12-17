Week 10 Yields Three Points for Komets

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained three points in three games for week 10 and improved to 13-11-1 for 27 points after 25 games. The week started with weekend home double-header. Friday the Komets scored a 5-2 win over the Wichita Thunder. Saturday the Komets fell 3-2 in a shootout against the visiting Toledo Walleye before suffering a 6-3 setback at Wheeling Sunday.

For the week six players scored three points each. Jamie Schaafsma, Shawn Szydlowski, Chase Stewart and Justin Hodgman each had a goal and two assists. Jake Kamrass and Mason Baptista each had two goals and an assist. Jason Binkley bagged a goal and an assist while Justin Kea and Ryan Lowney each dished a pair of assists. J.C. Campagna added a goal for a team-high total of 14 for the season. Goaltender Zach Fucale appeared in all three games for a 1-0-1 record and allowed five goals on 71 shots for a 1.83 goals-against average and .930 save percentage for the week.

Komet notables--

- Friday Justin Hodgman logged a goal and two assists to finish the week leading the Komets with 31 points. It's the fourth time in the center's 10-year career that he has reached the 30-point plateau. Hodgman also extended his road point-scoring streak to five games (4g, 4a) with a goal Sunday at Wheeling.

- Jake Kamrass scored at least a point in each game of the week for a three-game point-scoring streak (2g, 1a) and has a three-game road point streak (1g, 4a).

- J.C. Campagna set a career season high and leads the Komets with 14 goals after scoring the game winner in Friday's 5-2 win over Wichita. The forward also has a four-game road goal and point-scoring streak (5g, 1a).

- Defenseman Jason Binkley scored his 100th career point (goal) Friday.

- Zach Fucale set a Komets goaltender season high seven-game winning streak with his victory Friday before having it snapped in a 3-2 shootout loss Saturday. Fucale is unbeaten in regulation his last eight straight decisions (7-0-1).

- Komets head coach Gary Graham is sitting on 498 points as a Komets head coach.

Komet leaders-- Hodgman leads with +10, 22 assists, ranks third in the ECHL with 31 points....Campagna leads with 14 goals.....Kamrass leads Komet rookies with 23 points (sixth among ECHL rookies).....Taylor Crunk leads with 63 penalty minutes....Hodgman and Campagna lead with four power play goals apiece.

Komet transactions for the week-- The Komets re-signed Mason Baptista as he returned from Europe and added the forward to the lineup prior to the weekend games. The Komets placed forward Brandon Lubin on waivers and added defenseman Trey Phillips in trade with Jacksonville for forward Garrett Ladd and defenseman Chris Rygus.

The week ahead

The Komets will host their third straight home double-header this weekend prior to the Christmas break. The Kalamazoo Wings visit Friday at 8pm and the Walleye return Saturday for a 7:30pm faceoff.

Friday, Kalamazoo Wings (13-11-1, 27 points) at Komets, 8pm-- Arch rival Kalamazoo will be in town this Friday to face the Komets for the fifth of 13 times this season. The Komets and Wings are even in the series 2-2-0 after a 4-2 Fort Wayne win in the last meeting Nov. 23 at Wings Event Center. Friday's match will be the third of eight in Fort Wayne. The Komets and Kalamazoo are locked into a tie for third place in the Central division heading into the week. The Wings are riding a four-game winning streak and will host Toledo Wednesday before making the trip to Fort Wayne Friday.

Saturday, Toledo Walleye (17-5-2, 36 points) at Komets, 7:30pm-- Long time rival Toledo returns to Fort Wayne Saturday for their fourth of five visits and the sixth meeting of the year. The Komets are 1-3-1 after five meetings. Toledo holds second place in the central division and trails leader Cincinnati by three points at the start of the final week before Christmas break. The Walleye are 3-2-0 in their last five games and 6-3-1 in their last 10.

Komet Kare Package this weekend-- The 11th year of Komet Kare Package will be held at the Komets home games this Friday and Saturday. Fans are asked to bring canned goods donations which will be presented to the Northern Indiana Veterans Administration Health System food bank. Fans are asked to drop off their donations in the upper lobby as they are on their way into the arena. Sponsored by the Komets, the Shepherd's House, WANE and Federal Express, Komets Kare Package started in 2007 as a way to donate items for Indiana men and women serving overseas in the armed services through Hoosiers Helping Heroes. Komets Kare Package switched to the VA as the primary charity three years ago. The Northern Indiana system serves more than 45,000 veterans throughout the region. Requested items include boxed macaroni and cheese, tuna-, chicken- or Hamburger Helper, boxed rice and potato varieties, soup, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, beans, canned pasta, canned meats, snack items, canned fruits and vegetables, snack bars, cereal/oatmeal, pudding or gelatin, coffee, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap and deodorant. Donations of items such as gloves, hats, magazines, CDs, DVDs, puzzle books, personal toiletries, hygiene products, blankets and cleaning supplies will also be accepted.

Family Four Pack, 4 for $59 Night Friday-- Fans can take advantage of another 4-for-$59 offer at Friday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $59 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when Kalamazoo visits for an 8pm faceoff.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets for great gift giving and more. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011 or see details here.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action again this year with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5, and streaming on the web at Komets.com, courtesy OmniSource.

Komets holiday office hours-- The Komet office will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 24 and 25, to observe the Christmas holiday. The office will re-open Wednesday, Dec. 26 at noon. The office will be closed Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1 and re-open at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.