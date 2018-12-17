Thunder Fans Donate More Than 2,000 Animals During Teddy Bear Toss

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that 2,177 teddy bears were collected at Saturday night's annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Aviation Mall, and will be donated to the Greater Glens Falls Salvation Army.

Thunder fans let the teddy bears rain down after Mike Szmatula knocked home a rebound goal midway through the opening period of Saturday night's game against Manchester.

"We are very appreciative to be located in an area with tremendous amounts of community support," Thunder President Jeff Mead said. "This year's collection of teddy bears was the most we've seen raised at a Thunder game and our fans always answer the call when it comes to helping those in need."

Thunder fans have donated over 1,300 pounds of food, more than 700 coats and now over 2,000 teddy bears in charitable efforts at hockey games the past three weekends.

Adirondack is back in action for a pair of games this weekend. The team travels to Worcester Friday night to take on the Railers before returning home to host Brampton on Saturday.

