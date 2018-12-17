Schneider Rejoins Mavericks on Assignment from Stockton
December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Goalie Nick Schneider rejoins the Kansas City Mavericks on assignment from the Stockton Heat, for the second time in two weeks.
Schneider, 21, started the year with Kansas City before earning a call-up after a 2-1-1 start. The rookie netminder has since appeared in 11 games with the Heat, posting a 2.45 Goals Against Average, .922 Save Percentage and a record of 6-3. His 2.45 GAA is tops among Stockton goalies with at least one full game played.
Schneider appeared in one game a piece for the Mavericks and Heat during this past week, stopping a total of 58 shots between the pipes.
The Mavericks travel to Wichita on Tuesday and will return to home ice at the Eye on Friday, December 21 in a tilt against the Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018
- Schneider Rejoins Mavericks on Assignment from Stockton - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Weekly, December 17th - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 17 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- 'Blades Weekly: Rivalry Week Features Three Straight with Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Weekly: Away Saturday, Home After the Holidays - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators to Host Alumni Night on December 19th - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Fans Donate More Than 2,000 Animals During Teddy Bear Toss - Adirondack Thunder
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 17 - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10 (December 10-16, 2018) - Indy Fuel
- Worcester Railers HC to Host Fill the Boot Night December 21 to Benefit the Ava Roy Fund - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Weekly - December 17, 2018 - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Fans Donate over 6,000 Stuffed Animals During 2018 Teddy Bear Toss - Indy Fuel
- Week 10 Yields Three Points for Komets - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Hit the Road this Week vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Alex Adams Released from SPC, Returned to Roanoke - Maine Mariners
- Team Hooks, Team Fins Selected for All-Star Classic - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
- John Edwardh Reassigned to Binghamton Devils - Adirondack Thunder
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 17 - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye on the Road this Week - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.