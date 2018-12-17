Schneider Rejoins Mavericks on Assignment from Stockton

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Goalie Nick Schneider rejoins the Kansas City Mavericks on assignment from the Stockton Heat, for the second time in two weeks.

Schneider, 21, started the year with Kansas City before earning a call-up after a 2-1-1 start. The rookie netminder has since appeared in 11 games with the Heat, posting a 2.45 Goals Against Average, .922 Save Percentage and a record of 6-3. His 2.45 GAA is tops among Stockton goalies with at least one full game played.

Schneider appeared in one game a piece for the Mavericks and Heat during this past week, stopping a total of 58 shots between the pipes.

The Mavericks travel to Wichita on Tuesday and will return to home ice at the Eye on Friday, December 21 in a tilt against the Tulsa Oilers.

