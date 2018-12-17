'Blades Weekly: Rivalry Week Features Three Straight with Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - Now past the one-third point of the 2018-19 regular season, the South Division's first-place Florida Everblades (16-6-4-0, 36 pts.) set their sights on a three-game weekend that features three matchups with the Orlando Solar Bears.

Florida started its current stretch of five straight road games by grabbing four of six possible points last week in its first of two consecutive three-in-three weekends. The Everblades swept a two-game series with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Thursday and Friday to stretch their season-high point streak to 13 games before dropping a Saturday night battle in Jacksonville.

After going more than a month and a half without facing Orlando, Florida will square off with the Solar Bears three straight times this weekend, including a weekend finale at home on Saturday. The two teams meet 12 times this season, a series that includes six matchups on the road and six at Hertz Arena.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Dec. 13 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 3-0

Dec. 14 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 4-2

Dec. 15 | at Jacksonville Icemen - L, 2-4

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Dec. 20 | at Orlando Solar Bears | 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Dec. 21 | at Orlando Solar Bears | 7 p.m. - Amway Center

Dec. 22 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

BLADES BITES

Jamie Phillips earned his third career ECHL shutout and first with the 'Blades with his 23-save performance in a 3-0 win over Greenville on Thursday.

After going 22 games without a goal dating back to last season, defenseman Ben Masella tabbed goals in back to back games to finish this past weekend.

Phillips is second in the league with 11 wins and is tied for third in goals-against-average with a 2.21 mark. He posted the Everblades longest winning streak by a goaltender this year with a five-game streak that ended in Saturday's loss to Jacksonville.

In his first start back with the 'Blades after being reassigned by the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, Jeremy Helvig earned his third straight road win with a 25-save performance on Friday.

Defenseman Derek Sheppard is tied for the league lead among defensemen with four power-play goals and is fifth among ECHL blue liners with seven goals.

QUICK HITS

With Friday's win against Greenville, the Everblades earned at least one standings point for the 13th consecutive game, matching the longest point streak in the ECHL in the last two seasons.

Despite falling on Saturday, the 'Blades still have the second-longest home point streak in the ECHL this season, carrying a 10-game streak into this Saturday's home game. The 'Blades are one of just three teams in the league with one or fewer losses at home.

Florida is tied for second in the league in road shorthanded goals with four.

The Everblades are second in the league in goals against per game (2.46) and tied for fourth in the league in goals for per game (3.58).

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades: 16-6-4-0, 36 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays: 16-11-0-0, 32 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 15-10-1-0, 31 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 13-9-2-0, 28 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 12-13-1-1, 26 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 10-17-3-0, 23 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 5-13-5-1, 16 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Joe Cox (11)

A: Cox (16)

PTS: Cox (27)

+/-: Cox (+21)

SH: John McCarron (88)

GAA: Jamie Phillips (2.21)

SV%: Phillips (.918)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Ugly Sweater & Skate with Santa (Dec. 22) - Join the 'Blades for a holiday-themed night that features a postgame Skate with Santa and the Everblades! It's also Ugly Sweater Night, and the 'Blades fan with the best ugly sweater will win an awesome prize.

