Team Hooks, Team Fins Selected for All-Star Classic

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





The lines have been drawn. On one side, Team Hooks. On the other, Team Fins. Both made up of Toledo Walleye players, and for one night they'll compete against each other for All-Star glory on Monday, January 21 during the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by ProMedica, supported by iHeart and WTOL.

The teams were selected during our All-Star Draft event on Sunday at the Huntington Center. Team Hooks captain Shane Berschbach and Team Fins captain A.J. Jenks made the selections for the 3-on-3 tournament. Team Hooks will be coached by Walleye head coach Dan Watson and associate head coach Andy Delmore. Team Fins will be coached by two members of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame: Rick Judson and Jim McCabe.

TEAM HOOKS

Coaches: Dan Watson, Andy Delmore???

Captain: Shane Berschbach

Forwards: Greg Wolfe, Tyler Spezia, Dan DeSalvo, Daniel Leavens, Hunter Smith, Trevor Yates

Defensemen: Matt Register, Marcus Crawford, Kevin Lohan, Brenden Kotyk

Goaltender: Kaden Fulcher

TEAM FINS

Coaches: Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame members Rick Judson, Jim McCabe

Captain: A.J. Jenks

Forwards: T.J. Hensick, Bryan Moore, Charlie O'Connor, Jordan Topping, Ben Storm, Brett D'Andrea

Defensemen: Kevin Tansey, Ryan Obuchowski, Sam Thibault, Trevor Hamilton

Goaltender: Pat Nagle

ALL-STAR DRAFT JERSEYS

Team Hooks and Team Fins jerseys signed by Walleye players during the All-Star Draft event will go on sale Tuesday, December 18 at 11 a.m. at the Huntington Center Swamp Shop. It's your chance to get a one-of-a-kind piece of Toledo Hockey history!

ALL-STAR CLASSIC AND SKILLS SHOWCASE

For the second consecutive year, the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams featuring players from the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams.

Rally scoring will be featured, pitting all four teams against each other. Each team consists of 10 players - five forwards, four defensemen and a goaltender.

The first round will be round-robin style, with each team competing against each other in six consecutive eight-minute running clock games. All four teams will advance to the second round and will be re-seeded based on total score. The second round will feature two eight-minute running clock games with the #1 vs. #4 seeds and the #2 vs. #3 seeds. The top two highest scoring teams after Round 1 and Round 2 will meet in the third round for the final matchup. The finals will feature the #1 vs. #2 seed in a 10-minute running clock game to determine the tournament champion.

The Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot competitions are presented by Charlie's Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and the Accuracy Shot competition is presented by Grogan's Towne Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram.

2019 CCM/ECHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PROMEDICA

The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend presented by ProMedica, supported by iHeart and WTOL is set for Friday, January 18 through Monday, January 21:

Friday, January 18: All-Star Weekend Opening Night for FINatics

Saturday, January 19: Winter Brewfest at Fifth Third Field, All-Star Weekend Fanfest at Hensville Park, Winterfest Youth Hockey Tournament

Sunday, January 20: Walleye vs. Komets Regular Season Game, Toledo Hockey and ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon, All-Star Weekend Fanfest at Hensville Park, Winterfest Youth Hockey Tournament

Monday, January 21: CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and Skills Showcase, Winterfest Youth Hockey Championship

For tickets call 419-725-9255 or order online at www.toledowalleye.com/allstar.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.