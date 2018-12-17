John Edwardh Reassigned to Binghamton Devils

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward John Edwardh has been reassigned to the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils.

Edwardh, 23, earns his first recall to the AHL this season after signing an American League contract with the Devils this summer. In 19 games played for the Thunder, the former UMass-Lowell Riverhawk has potted seven goals and added eight assists for fifteen total points, which places Edwardh fifth on the Thunder's leading scorers.

The Calgary, Alberta native has appeared in one career AHL game with the Binghamton Devils last season after signing a professional contract after his collegiate career. Edwardh recorded an assist in his lone game played to go along with a plus-one rating.

Prior to playing professionally, Edwardh totaled 87 points (38g-49a) from 136 games played with UMass-Lowell of Hockey East where he recorded a career-high 39 points during the 2016-2017 campaign.

The Thunder are back in action for two games this weekend - the team travels to Massachusetts to take on the Worcester Railers Friday night before returning home to host the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 for tickets. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ECHLThunder) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/ECHLThunder).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.