Stingrays Weekly Report - December 17

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays continued their hot play last week, winning two contests over Atlanta and Greenville in North Charleston to extend their season-high winning streak to five games. The club is continuing to hold second place in the ECHL's South Division standings with an overall record of 16-11-0-0 and 32 points. In their most recent victory over Greenville on Saturday, the Rays' offense was on display while racking up six goals. SC's special teams have been great during the run and the club has scored on the man-advantage in each one of their five straight victories.

This week, South Carolina hits the road for four South Division contests, starting Monday night in Orlando and continuing in Jacksonville and Greenville. The Stingrays and Solar Bears are meeting for the fifth time this year overall and fourth contest at the Amway Center. SC has a record of 2-2-0 in the first four matchups with the Solar Bears during 2018-19.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 16-11-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 2 SO

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Shootout goals by Andrew Cherniwchan and Jonathan Charbonneau gave the South Carolina Stingrays a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The win was their fourth straight overall and 10th consecutive against the Gladiators. Forwards Cam Askew and Cherniwchan scored during regulation for the Rays, while forward Tad Kozun and defender Joey Leach each picked up two assists in the triumph. Goaltender Gordon Defiel got the start and earned his third win of the year for South Carolina, making 29 saves in the contest.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Cam Askew scored twice and Joey Leach had a 4-point night as the South Carolina Stingrays blew by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a final score of 6-2 on Nickelodeon Night Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum. Leach led the way with a goal and three assists for SC, while Askew scored twice and added an assist. In addition, Patrick Gaul and Christian Horn each had a goal and an assist, while Andrew Cherniwchan and Kevin McKernan each posted two helpers.

THIS WEEK

Monday, December 17 - at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m. (Amway Center)

Wednesday, December 19 - at Jacksonville Icemen, 7 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Arena)

Friday, December 21 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Saturday, December 22 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 12 - Grant Besse*

Assists: 18 - Jonathan Charbonneau

Points: 27 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-10 - Kevin McKernan

Penalty Minutes: 46 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Shots On Goal: 106 - Grant Besse*

Wins: 8 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.39 - Gordon Defiel

Save Percentage: 0.909 - Gordon Defiel

*Currently in the AHL

ASKEW COMING INTO HIS OWN

Rookie forward Cam Askew is on a 4-game goal scoring streak during which he has scored six times. The rookie had four points on three goals and an assist in South Carolina's two games last week and is leading the ECHL with an overall shooting percentage of 29.2%. Recently, the Boston native had a big night in a 6-2 win over Greenville on Saturday with two goals and his first career assist.

THE CAPTAIN TAKES OVER

Stingrays' captain Joey Leach racked up six points in two contests last week with two assists in Wednesday night's shootout win over Atlanta as well as a goal and three assists in Saturday's victory against the Swamp Rabbits. The blueliner is now fourth on the team in scoring and fifth among all ECHL defensemen with 18 points on the year (2g, 16a). Leach's 16 helpers are also tied for third-most in the league among defenders.

CHERNIWCHAN STREAKING ALONG WITH THE RAYS

Forward Andrew Cherniwchan scored a goal and two assists as well as a shootout tally in two games last week. The veteran extended his current point-scoring streak to five games and has registered points in seven of his last eight contests. Cherniwchan is averaging a point per game this season, scoring 27 on 10 goals and 17 assists. The Hinton, Alta. native's scoring total is tied for 15th-best in the ECHL this season, while the seventh-year pro is also tied for 22nd all-time in Stingrays history with 57 goals scored during his career in South Carolina.

LIGHTS OUT DEFIEL

Goaltender Gordon Defiel was in net for both Stingrays wins last week, allowing just two goals in both contests while stopping two of three shootout attempts to close out Wednesday night's game. Defiel finished the week with a save percentage of 0.939 while decreasing his season-long goals-against average to 2.39.

