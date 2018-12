ECHL Transactions - December 17

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 17, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Tyler Howe, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Worcester:

Alex Adams, D from Maine

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Riley Bourbonnais, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Daniel Ciampini, F assigned by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Judd Peterson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Florida:

Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte [12/12]

Delete Derek Sheppard, D loaned to Charlotte [12/12]

Indy:

Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve

Delete Mathew Thompson, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Lankinen, G recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Garrett Ladd, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Chris Rygus, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Mikhail Berdin, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Delete Dylan Walchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve

Delete Everett Clark, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by Manitoba

Manchester:

Delete Charles Williams, G loaned to Binghamton

Orlando:

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ian Keserich, G added as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Wichita:

Add Zach Todd, D activated from reserve [12/13]

Worcester:

Add Austin Block, F activated from reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.