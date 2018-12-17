Steelheads Weekly - December 17, 2018

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (15-9-3) extended their home stand record to 6-1-0 with three-straight wins against the Kansas City Mavericks and now meet the Utah Grizzlies for a battle for first place.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, December 12 vs. Kansas City Mavericks: 5-1 W

Shots: Mavericks 31, Steelheads 33

PP: Mavericks 0-for-3, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Steelheads opened their weekend set with a 5-1 win from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Robbie Payne (19:52 1st) scored his first professional goal to open a 1-0 lead before the Mavericks tied the game early in the second period. Following that goal, Reid Petryk (6:05 2nd) and Kale Kessy (10:41 2nd) responded with a pair of goals to take and extend the lead to 3-1. Petryk (PP, 3:03 3rd) added his second, and Brad McClure (9:53 3rd) tacked on one more goal to take a 5-1 win. Ryan Faragher (2-2-1) halted 30 of 31 shots in the win.

Friday, December 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks: 3-0 W

Shots: Mavericks 21, Steelheads 29

PP: Mavericks 0-for-3, Steelheads 2-for-6

The Steelheads earned their third shutout of the season with a 3-0 win from CenturyLink Arena. Robbie Payne (PP, 15:55 1st) opened the scoring for the second-straight night, taking a 1-0 lead. Reid Petryk (PP, 19:36 1st; 3:48 2nd) scored two goals for the second-straight night to pad the lead and help secure the 3-0 win. Ryan Faragher (3-2-1) halted all 21 shots for his first shutout win of the season.

Saturday, December 15 vs. Kansas City Mavericks: 3-2 W

Shots: Mavericks 32, Steelheads 24

PP: Mavericks 1-for-8, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads edged out the Mavericks in a 3-2 win from CenturyLink Arena. Jeff King (2:26 1st) snuck in an early goal, and Mitch Moroz (11:44 1st) followed up with his own tally to take an early 2-0 lead. The Mavericks scored two goals to tie the game, 2-2, before the end of the first period. Alex Dahl (5:08 2nd) scored the eventual game-winning goal to edge ahead at 3-2. Despite much time spent killing penalties in the second period, the Steelheads held on to take the win. Tomas Sholl (8-4-0) saved 30 of 32 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, December 21 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 22 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads finish their nine-game home stand with a two-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. The Steelheads and Grizzlies have split their six previous meetings this season with two results going into overtime both favoring the Steelheads. This is the second of three weekends with a head-to-head meeting and the last meeting in the season series until February. The Steelheads own a 95-45-24 record against the Grizzlies in their ECHL series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Reid Petryk owns a team-high four-game point streak with seven points (5g, 2a) in that span and scoring over one-third (36.4%) of the team's goals on the weekend (4-of-11)

- Ryan Faragher had his best week of the season, recording his first shutout since Jan. 12, 2018 against Kalamazoo while also posting a 2-0-0 record with a 0.50 GAA and .981 save percentage in back-to-back games

- The Steelheads have now won 10 of their last 12 games and points in 13 of 16 games since November 7, boasting a 11-3-1-1 record in that time and reaching 2nd place in the Mountain Division for the second time this season

- The Steelheads have the second-fewest third period goals against in the ECHL (15), only trailing Cincinnati (10), and they're one of three teams with fewer than 20 goals against in that period

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 10 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 13 - A.J. White

POINTS: 22 - Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 5 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 1 - McClure/McParland/Parizek/Saucerman/Schempp

GW GOALS: 3 - Brad McClure

PIMS: 132 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Steve McParland

SHOTS: 98 - Steve McParland

WINS: 8 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.06 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .932 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Utah 15-6-3-1, 34 pts

2. Steelheads 15-9-1-2, 33 pts

3. Tulsa 13-8-4-2, 32 pts

4. Rapid City 13-12-2-3, 31 pts

5. Kansas City 14-8-1-1, 30 pts

6. Wichita 11-11-3-2, 27 pts

7. Allen 6-22-0-2, 14 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket", CableOne Channel 72 and online on ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KITK and 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Channel 72 and ECHL.TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads open a two-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. The Holiday Hat Trick is here! Get tickets and a Steelheads cap as your perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season! Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.