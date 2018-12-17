Thunder Weekly, December 17th

Wichita, KS - Wichita played three games this week against Central Division opponents. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, December 14th

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 5-2 L

Saturday, December 15th

Wichita at Cincinnati, 4-3 L (SO)

Sunday, December 16th

Wichita at Kalamazoo, 3-2 L W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, December 18th

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, December 21st

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, December 22nd

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 8-4-1-1

AWAY: 3-7-2-1

OVERALL: 11-10-3-2

Last 10: 6-3-01

Streak: 0-2-0-1

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 27 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 13

Assists: Keoni Texeira, Steven Iacobellis, 19

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 28

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, +8

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 81

LAST WEEK - Wichita hit the road for three games this past week. The Thunder lost on Friday in Fort Wayne by the final of 5-2. On Saturday night, Wichita got a late goal from Ralph Cuddemi to force overtime, but ended up losing in a shootout to Cincinnati, 4-3. The Thunder finished up their road trip on Sunday afternoon, losing in heartbreaking fashion to Kalamazoo, 3-2.

SNOWMEN - Ralph Cuddemi and Steven Iacobellis are currently riding eight-game point streaks. Cuddemi has 11 points (8g, 3a) over that span and had a seven-game goal scoring streak until Sunday afternoon. Iacobellis has 10 points in that span (3g, 7a).

POWERING UP - Wichita was solid on the power play this past weekend, going 4-for-11 in three games. That equates to a 36.4% clip for the league's number one power play unit. The Thunder have 25 power play goals in their last 19 games (25-for-77 = 32.5%) and have eight power play goals in their last 10 games.

TEX MEX - Keoni Texeira added two more assists on Friday night before his assist streak was snapped. He had a six-game helper streak until Saturday night in Cincinnati.

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING - Wichita played three games this past weekend against the Central Division. It was the first time the Thunder had seen anyone outside of the Moutain. In fact, the Thunder plays their next 24 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

THUNDERBOLTS... Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is in fifth place all-time with 383 ECHL wins...Travis Brown is tied for third among dmen for goals (8)...Stuart Skinner is tied for the league lead in shootout wins (3)...Ralph Cuddemi leads the league with eight power play goals...Steven Iacobellis is tied for second among rookies with 28 points (9g, 19a)...Keoni Texeira is first with 15 power play assists and first with 15 power play points...Wichita is 8-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-0-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-2-3-2 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita heads on the road for the next three starting Friday in Rapid City.

