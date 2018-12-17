Grizzlies Hit the Road this Week vs Idaho

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are on the road this week against the Idaho Steelheads for games on December 21st and 22nd.

Last Friday thousands of teddy bears were tossed on the ice during the Grizzlies Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Ford. JT Henke got the teddy bear goal, scoring 12:33 into the 3rd period to tie the game 1-1, a game eventually won by Rapid City 2-1.

Last Saturday was Star Wars Night and a breakthrough performance by JT Henke, who had 2 goals and 1 assists for the Grizzlies, who avoided the week sweep. Henke had an outstanding week, scoring 3 goals and 1 assist in his last 2 games. Henke has 4 goals in his last 4 games.

With Star Wars Night, the Grizzlies wore specialty jersey's that were auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to Make A Wish Utah. Over 12 thousand dollars went to the game worn jersey's on a night when Kevin Carr got the shutout in goal for Utah.

Grizzlies goaltenders lead the league with 4 shutouts on the season. Kevin Carr stopped all 23 shots for Utah. It was Carr's 3rd shutout in a Grizzlies uniform and the 10th since he turned pro in the 2014-15 season.

The Grizzlies 3 game holiday pack is available now at utahgrizzlies.com. It includes tickets to 3 games starting at $39. For more information call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.

Roster Moves Last Week:

Josh Dickinson assigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Julien Nantel assigned to the Grizzlies. Nantel got his first goal for Utah on Saturday night in the 3-0 win over Rapid City. Utah signed forward Mike Economos on December 14th. Economos got a fighting major in each of his first 2 games for Utah. Defenseman Nolan De Jong was loaned to the AHL's Stockton Heat on December 15th.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-2 vs Rapid City last week.

Grizzlies lost 3-1 to Rapid City on Dec.12. Grizzlies lost to Rapid City 2-1 on Dec. 14. Grizzlies won 3-0 on Dec. 15 vs Rapid City

Overall record: 15-6-3-1

Home record: 9-3-1

Road record: 6-3-2-1

This Week's Games: (Utah is at Idaho Dec 21, 22).

Grizzlies notes: JT Henke has 4 goals in his last 4 games. Kevin Carr got his 1st shutout on the season. It's Carr's 10th professional shutout. Caleb Herbert leads the league with 19 goals and 37 points on the year. Cole Ully is 2nd in the league with 32 points. Ully is tied for the league lead with 22 assists. Joe Cannata leads the league with 3 shutouts.

- Utah has scored first in 17 of 25 games this year.

- Utah has 87 goals on the season, which is best in the Mountain Division.

- Grizzlies goaltenders lead the league with 4 shutouts on the year.

- Utah is 5th on the penalty kill at 86.7 percent.

Next Homestand

Grizzlies are home vs the Allen Americans on December 28th and 29th. The next week the Wichita Thunder come to Maverik Center for games January 2nd, 4th and 5th. 7 pm face-off's all 5 games on the homestand.

Upcoming Promotions

December 28th vs Allen Americans - AFCU Friday (tickets start at $8 for AFCU members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office)

December 29th vs Allen Americans - Team Poster Giveaway courtesy of Metro by T-Mobile. Postgame Skate with Team.

January 2nd vs Wichita Thunder - Wendy's Wednesday (tickets staring at $10 with voucher from Wendy's)

January 4th vs Wichita Thunder - AFCU Friday. Knock Your Socks off Presented by Ford (Sock drive. Bring new and unused socks to the game).

January 5th vs Wichita Thunder - Ladies Night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.