Fuel Fans Donate over 6,000 Stuffed Animals During 2018 Teddy Bear Toss

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that they have collected a total of 6,022 stuffed animals as a result of the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night. The team will donate all of the stuffed animals to the RTV6 Toy Drive, where they will be shared with local children in tie for the holiday season.

The Fuel's 2018 total shattered the club's previous single-year record of 4,273, set back in 2015. Over four years of hosting the Teddy Bear Toss, fans in Indianapolis have helped donate over 17,000 stuffed animals to families around Central Indiana. A crowd of 5,333 fans were in attendance at this year's event at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, throwing the massive wave of teddy bears when forward Josh Shalla scored halfway through the first period of Indy's 5-4 win over the Tulsa Oilers.

"Each year during the Teddy Bear Toss, the overwhelming generosity of Fuel fans is on full display, and this year's event was the most special yet," Fuel President and COO Larry McQueary said. "What makes this game so incredible year after year is the outpouring of support from the Indianapolis community. With the help of the RTV6 Toy Drive, all of these stuffed animals will be making the holidays a lot brighter for a large number of Hoosier families."

The Fuel wrap up a three-game homestand this Friday as they take on the Toledo Walleye at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

