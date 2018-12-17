Mariners Weekly: Away Saturday, Home After the Holidays

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





Dec. 17, 2018 - After the busiest week of the season, and perhaps one of the most tiresome in the careers of many Mariners, they'll enjoy a much deserved light week, with just one game before Christmas. Traveling to Manchester on Saturday, the Mariners won't play again until the 27th and 28th on home ice. They managed to go 3-2-0 in the five game gauntlet last week and have themselves within striking distance of third place in the North heading into the holiday.

The week that was

Sunday, Dec. 9th - WOR: 2, MNE: 4

This game was recapped in last week's Mariners Weekly.

Tuesday, Dec. 11th - MNE: 3, NFL: 6

The Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the early stages of the 2nd period on goals by Sean Day and Justin Breton, and it appeared Newfoundland's slide would continue after losing back to back home games to Reading over the weekend. Things unraveled quickly for the Mariners, however as Newfoundland scored five times in the second period to chase Connor LaCouvee from the net and they never looked back. John Furgele scored the third Mariners goal in the loss. FULL GAME RECAP

Wednesday, Dec. 12th - MNE: 2, NFL: 5

Former NHL vet Adam Pardy scored the first of two goals in an 11 second span, putting Maine in a quick 2-0 hole in the first. Riley Bourbonnais broke through in the second period, but an early power play goal in the third by the Growlers turned out to be the game winner. Michael McNicholas got one back, but a late insurance goal and an empty netter sealed the regulation sweep. FULL GAME RECAP

Friday, Dec. 14th - ADK: 2, MNE: 5

The Mariners came out of the gate flying, scoring three times in the first 5:34 on goals by Ryan Gropp, a returning Alex Kile, and Drew Melanson - his first goal in eleven games. The Thunder countered with two early in the second but Kile's second goal of the game and Furgele's second of the week, sealed a much needed win. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, Dec. 15th - MNE: 2, WOR: 1/SO

Participating in their third teddy bear toss, the Railers got their fans chucking bears in the first, but Ryan Ferrill's power play goal late in the 2nd period, sent the game into the third all even. In net, Brandon Halverson singlehandedly guided the team through the third and overtime before Michael McNicholas and Alex Kile scored in the shootout, besting Nick Sorkin's lone goal on the Railers side. Halverson ended up stopping 46 of 47 Worcester shots. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Fun Facts

-Maine has at least a point in 10 of its last 11 home games dating back to 10/21/18

-The Mariners are 10-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals

-Alex Kile has six goals in his last eight games

-Three of Ryan Ferrill's goals have come against Worcester

Transactions

-F Alex Kile was returned on loan from Hartford

-F Greg Chase was acquired from the Allen Americans for F Riley Bourbonnais

-D Alex Adams was released from his SPC and placed on ECHL waivers

Coming up (all times Eastern)

Sat, Dec 22nd @ MAN - 6:00 PM (AWAY)

Thurs, Dec 27th vs. MAN - 7:00 PM (HOME)

Fri, Dec 28th vs. WOR - 7:15 PM (HOME)

Friday, December 28th at 7:15 PM for a 1-2-3 Friday ($1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period), Nickelodeon Takeover Night, and First Responders Night. The Mariners will wear special Double Dare jerseys (photo attached), which will be auctioned via a silent auction, running at the sales table in the concourse through the second intermission. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3478.

Mariners Holiday Packs are still available There are three options to choose from: Blizzard, Flurry, and Snowflake. The deadline to order for holiday shipping is today. Fans can call the Mariners business office at 833-GO-MAINE to purchase.

There will be a Mariners Coach's Show on Tuesday, December 19th from 12:30 - 1:30 PM streaming live on Mixlr (MarinersOfMaine.com/listen). Head coach Riley Armstrong and forward Alex Kile will be on the show. Fans can send in questions live on the Mixlr App or by tweeting @MarinersOfMaine.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.