Gladiators to Host Alumni Night on December 19th

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators have announced that on Wednesday, December 19th at 7:35 pm, the Gladiators will have several former Gladiators from seasons past at the game for Alumni Night. Numerous Glads' alumni, that still reside in the area, will be honored before and during the game, and fans will have the chance to meet and sign autographs with them during the first intermission.

Players scheduled to be in attendance:

Cam Brown - 2003-2006 - First Captain in team history, Gladiators Hall of Famer, ECHL Hall of Famer.

Brad Schell - 2004-2010 - All-time leader in points (325) and assists (246), record holder for points in one season (110 points in 63 games in 2006-07).

John Awe - 2005-2008, 2012-2013 - Won hardest shot contest and set the all-time record at the 2008 ECHL All-Star Game with a shot of 102.2 MPH in the Skills Competition.

Paul Flache - 2003-2005, 2006-2007, 2010-2012 - Fifth all-time in games played as a Glad (236).

Jean-Claude Sawyer - 2008-2009 - Scored 22 points in 31 games for the Gladiators.

Drew Baker - 2012-2013, 2016-2018 - Alpharetta, GA native, played 73 games for the Gladiators over the course of three seasons.

Aaron Bendickson - 2010-2012 - 33 points in 40 games in his two seasons as a Glad.

Phil Youngclaus - 2008-2010 - 42 games played for the Gladiators in his two seasons.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, December 19th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM.

