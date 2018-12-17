Alex Adams Released from SPC, Returned to Roanoke

PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Alex Adams will return to the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs after he was released from his SPC (Standard Player Contract) on Monday. Adams was in his second stint with the Mariners, having been signed on December 6th.

The gritty defenseman from Orangeville, Ontario appeared in three games this past week and was a +1. He fought Worcester's Yanick Turcotte 25 seconds into the game on December 9th. Adams fought Worcester's Yanick Turcotte 25 seconds into the game on December 9th. He has appeared in a total of four games for the Mariners, all wins.

Adams was traded from the Knoxville Ice Bears to Roanoke early in the season and has played five games for the Rail Yard Dawgs. He spent last season split between Knoxville and the AIHL's Adelaide Adrenaline (Australia), where he was an All-Star.

