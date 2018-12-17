Walleye on the Road this Week

Overall Record: 17-5-2-0, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 14 vs. Norfolk (7-4 Win)

December 15 at Fort Wayne (3-2 SO Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 19 at Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 21 at Indy at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 22 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, December 17 - No Practice

Tuesday, December 18 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Wednesday, December 19 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 20 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Friday, December 21 - Game at Indy at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, December 22 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 23 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit ToledoWalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Back to back weekend wins: Toledo exploded for seven goals in a 7-4 Friday night win over Norfolk to snap a two game losing skid. Toledo followed that up with an impressive come from behind win Saturday night in Fort Wayne by beating the Komets 3-2. Midway through the second period the Walleye trailed Fort Wayne 2-0. Tyler Spezia collected the equalizer with 52 seconds before the Walleye took the game in the shootout.

Shooting gallery: Toledo has gone three straight games with 40 or more shots on goal for the first time this season. Toledo's shot totals in the last three games are: 41 at Brampton, 45 Friday night vs. Norfolk and 40 Saturday in Fort Wayne. The 126 shots averages out to a whopping 42 per contest.

Offense wins: Toledo has a record this year of 15-0-1 when they score three goals or more in a game.

The shootout kings: Goaltender Kaden Fulcher is a perfect 3-0 in shootouts this season after collecting the win Saturday night in Fort Wayne. Saturday he allowed his first goal in a shootout as he has stopped eight of the nine shooters he has faced. Forward AJ Jenks scored the shootout game-winning goal Saturday night and he is a perfect two for two scoring in shootouts this year. Jenks is the Walleye career leader for shootout goals scored with 13.

Road week of three division rivals: Toledo starts its division week with a Wednesday night trip into Kalamazoo. The Walleye are 2-0-0 against the Wings this year. Friday night starts an Indiana swing that sees the Walleye head to Indianapolis for a date with the Fuel. Toledo is 0-1-1 at Indy this season. The week concludes in Fort Wayne Saturday where the Walleye just beat the Komets and is 4-0-1 against Fort Wayne this year.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tyler Spezia (2 goals - 0 assists = 2 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Kaden Fulcher (1-0-0, 1.87 GAA, .926 save %)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS and EVENTS

Friday, December 27 | Brampton Beast

Nothing says 'Family Game Night' than a date with the Walleye; add in the holidays and it's a big WIN WIN. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 30 | Fort Wayne Komets

Love Your Melon Night: Show your love for the Walleye and fight pediatric cancer at the same time with a Love Your Melon beanie. Packages are $45 and includes your December 30 game ticket and a specialty Walleye branded beanie. Less than 50 remain. Call 419-725-9255 to purchase.

Postgame Open Skate: Grab your skates (or rent them for $5) and after the game take a couple spins around the ice. Open skate lasts approximately one hour after the game.

