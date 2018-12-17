Walleye on the Road this Week
December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Overall Record: 17-5-2-0, 2nd Central Division
Current Streak: 2 Wins
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
December 14 vs. Norfolk (7-4 Win)
December 15 at Fort Wayne (3-2 SO Win)
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)
December 19 at Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
December 21 at Indy at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
December 22 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
Monday, December 17 - No Practice
Tuesday, December 18 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter
Wednesday, December 19 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 20 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter
Friday, December 21 - Game at Indy at 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, December 22 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 23 - No Practice
**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit ToledoWalleye.com.
WALLEYE NOTES
Back to back weekend wins: Toledo exploded for seven goals in a 7-4 Friday night win over Norfolk to snap a two game losing skid. Toledo followed that up with an impressive come from behind win Saturday night in Fort Wayne by beating the Komets 3-2. Midway through the second period the Walleye trailed Fort Wayne 2-0. Tyler Spezia collected the equalizer with 52 seconds before the Walleye took the game in the shootout.
Shooting gallery: Toledo has gone three straight games with 40 or more shots on goal for the first time this season. Toledo's shot totals in the last three games are: 41 at Brampton, 45 Friday night vs. Norfolk and 40 Saturday in Fort Wayne. The 126 shots averages out to a whopping 42 per contest.
Offense wins: Toledo has a record this year of 15-0-1 when they score three goals or more in a game.
The shootout kings: Goaltender Kaden Fulcher is a perfect 3-0 in shootouts this season after collecting the win Saturday night in Fort Wayne. Saturday he allowed his first goal in a shootout as he has stopped eight of the nine shooters he has faced. Forward AJ Jenks scored the shootout game-winning goal Saturday night and he is a perfect two for two scoring in shootouts this year. Jenks is the Walleye career leader for shootout goals scored with 13.
Road week of three division rivals: Toledo starts its division week with a Wednesday night trip into Kalamazoo. The Walleye are 2-0-0 against the Wings this year. Friday night starts an Indiana swing that sees the Walleye head to Indianapolis for a date with the Fuel. Toledo is 0-1-1 at Indy this season. The week concludes in Fort Wayne Saturday where the Walleye just beat the Komets and is 4-0-1 against Fort Wayne this year.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tyler Spezia (2 goals - 0 assists = 2 points)
GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Kaden Fulcher (1-0-0, 1.87 GAA, .926 save %)
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS and EVENTS
Friday, December 27 | Brampton Beast
Nothing says 'Family Game Night' than a date with the Walleye; add in the holidays and it's a big WIN WIN. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 30 | Fort Wayne Komets
Love Your Melon Night: Show your love for the Walleye and fight pediatric cancer at the same time with a Love Your Melon beanie. Packages are $45 and includes your December 30 game ticket and a specialty Walleye branded beanie. Less than 50 remain. Call 419-725-9255 to purchase.
Postgame Open Skate: Grab your skates (or rent them for $5) and after the game take a couple spins around the ice. Open skate lasts approximately one hour after the game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018
- Walleye on the Road this Week - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Walleye on the Road this Week
- Walleye Weekly
- There's Magic in the Huntington Center
- Stanley Cup to Appear During All-Star Festivities
- Bring a Teddy to the Game