Worcester Railers HC to Host Fill the Boot Night December 21 to Benefit the Ava Roy Fund

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA- The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud member of the ECHL (@ECHL), and Railers HC President Michael G. Myers (@Myzie35) announced today that the club will host a Fill the Boot Night to benefit the Ava Roy Fund on Friday, December 21 when the Railers host the Adirondack Thunder at 7pm at the DCU Center in Worcester.

All Worcester fire, police, and first responders with proper ID will receive free tickets at the DCU Center Box Office the day of the game courtesy of Feeley Dental and the Railers HC Foundation. (Up to four free tickets per family with proper ID). Members of the Worcester Fire Department will collect donations upon entry into the game to benefit the Ava Roy Foundation.

The Railers HC Foundation will donate $5,000 to the Ava Roy Foundation while the Railers HC Booster Club has already raised $2,000 through 50/50 raffles held last weekend at the Railers games. The 50/50 raffle for the December 21 game will also benefit the Ava Roy fund. In addition, the Junior Railers have also been collecting funds at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center to be donated as well.

Boston Bruins alum Rick Middleton will sign autographs from 6-7:30pm in the concourse during the game brought to you by Feeley Dental. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge at every Friday night home game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a BOGO burrito offer from Chipotle.

"Our thoughts are with the Worcester Fire Department and Christopher Roy's family," said Myers."We hope we can provide a fun night out for all first responders and their families while raising money for the Ava Roy Foundation."

About the Worcester Railers HC Foundation:

The Worcester Railers HC Foundation was established to support the youth and families in the greater Worcester community and throughout Central Massachusetts. The Railers HC Foundation aims to provide access to sports and art programs throughout the region and is eager to team up with other community-based organizations.

What's on tap?.... Railers home before holidays!

On Friday, Dec 21 the Railers host the Adirondack Thunder at 7pm on a 2-3-Friday on Fill the Boot Night. All Worcester fire, police, and first responders with proper ID will receive free tickets at the DCU Center Box Office the day of the game courtesy of Feeley Dental & Associates and the Railers HC Foundation. Members of the Worcester Fire Department will collect donations upon entry into the game to benefit the Ava Roy Foundation. Boston Bruins alum Rick Middleton will sign autographs from 6-7:30pm in the concourse during the game brought to you by Feeley Dental & Associates. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge every Friday game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a BOGO burrito offer courtesy of Chipotle.

On Saturday, Dec 22 the Railers host the Reading Royals at 7pm on Non-Profit Awareness Night with a Game of Thrones theme on a BIG GAME SATURDAY. The Railers HC Foundation is donating a total of $40,000 to several local non-profit organizations. Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

