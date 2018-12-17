Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10 (December 10-16, 2018)

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDY FUEL WEEK 10 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, (13-12-0-0 Overall, T-5th Central Division)

Friday, December 14 - Fuel 2 vs. Tulsa 1 (OT): Olivier Labelle's game-winning goal at 4:40 of overtime was the difference Friday night, as Indy kicked off the weekend doubleheader with a 2-1 walk-off victory over Tulsa at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Labelle converted a cross-ice feed from Kevin Dufour to cap off a 3-on-1 counterattack, improving the Fuel's record to 3-0 in games decided beyond regulation time. Both teams traded first period goals in what was a tight defensive game; Scott Henegar put the Oilers on top first before Quentin Shore netted the equalizer for Indy. Goaltender Matt Tomkins was superb for the home team, stopping 26 of 27 shots, including 13 across the third period and overtime.

Saturday, December 15 - Fuel 5 vs. Tulsa 4: Five different skaters found the net for the Fuel, who completed the weekend sweep of the Oilers with a 5-4 victory on Teddy Bear Toss night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Josh Shalla kicked off the annual charity event with a first period tally, giving the crowd of 5,333 the green light to throw new franchise record 6,022 stuffed animals onto the ice surface. Matt Rupert and Kevin Dufour each tallied a goal and an assist for Indy, which built a 5-2 lead early in the third period before the Oilers rallied late with two goals of their own. Goaltender Matt Tomkins logged his fourth straight victory in net, stopping a season-high 43 shots.

INDY FUEL WEEK 11 SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 21 - Fuel vs. Toledo (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

ZACH MISKOVIC BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY presented by Anthem: The Fuel celebrate their all-time franchise leader in games played as they take on the Walleye! The first 1,200 fans through the gates will receive a Zach Miskovic bobblehead.

Saturday, December 22 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:30 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

The Fuel head to Wings Event Center for a key Central Division matchup with Kalamazoo in their final test before the ECHL's holiday break. Indy has won two of three to start the season against the Wings, though Kalamazoo claimed a 5-3 victory on home ice during the last meeting between the two teams back on Dec. 7.

OIL DROPS:

-With the weekend sweep over Tulsa, the Fuel recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since their three-game winning streak from Oct. 13-20.

-Indy improved to 10-3 this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, with eight of the club's next 11 games taking place on home ice through Jan. 11.

-The Fuel will play 23 of their next 25 games against Central Division opponents through Feb. 16.

-With Friday's overtime victory, Indy remained unbeaten this season in games extending past regulation. The Fuel are 2-0 in overtime games, and 1-0 in contests ending in a shootout.

-Fuel fans collected a total of 6,022 stuffed animals during Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss, eclipsing the team's previous record of 4,273 set back in 2015.

-Over four years of hosting the Teddy Bear Toss, Fuel fans have donated over 17,000 toys to local families.

-Matt Rupert's second period marker on Saturday was the Fuel's eighth shorthanded goal of the season, which is tied for second-most in the ECHL.

-Indy is 7-1-0-0 this season in games decided by only one goal, and 10-1-0-0 when holding a lead after two periods of play.

-As of Monday morning, Kalamazoo (27 points), Fort Wayne (27 points), Indy (26 points) and Wheeling (26 points) are all separated by only one point in the Central Division standings.

-Central Division teams combined for a 10-0-0-0 record in cross-divisional play in Week 10.

-Overall this season, the Central Division has a 35-7-1-0 record against teams from other divisions.

-After missing 15 games from Nov. 2 to Dec. 9 with an upper body injury, Quentin Shore has a goal and two assists in two games back in the Fuel lineup.

-Forward Olivier Labelle scored in each of Indy's wins over the weekend, and has tallied goals in three of his last four games.

-Kevin Dufour has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven outings, tallying three goals and four assists during that span.

-Over his last four starts, Matt Tomkins has a perfect 4-0-0-0 record alongside a 2.41 goals against average and a .928 save percentage.

-Tomkins made a season-high 43 saves in Saturday's win over Tulsa.

ECHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEE: F Quentin Shore (2 GP, 1 G, 2 A, +1)

ECHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK NOMINEE: Matt Tomkins (2 GP, 2-0-0, 2.41 GAA, .932 SV%)

UPCOMING EVENTS & PROMOTIONS:

Fuel Holiday Hat Trick: Give the gift of Fuel hockey this season with the 2018 Fuel Holiday Hat Trick! Each package includes tickets to three exciting games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, a Fuel knit hat, and a 5th Anniversary puck for just $50! To score your Holiday Hat Trick, visit IndyFuelHockey.com/Holiday today, or call the Fuel ticket office at 317-925-FUEL!

Anthem "ReFuel For School" Drive: Anthem and the Fuel are teaming up to help local classrooms "ReFuel for School" with a pregame school supply drive. Fans are encouraged to bring disinfectant wipes, copy paper, construction paper, and dry-erase markers to drop off in the lobby before Friday's game. Those who make a minimum donation of $10 will receive a complementary children's ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket (valid only for Friday's game).

Nickelodeon Night Meet & Greet Package: Want to grab some pizza with Leo and Donnie of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Now you can during this exclusive pregame event before Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, December 29 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Be among the first to meet the Turtles, while enjoying a buffet dinner in the Bier Brewery Lounge. Each event package comes with a special gift and a game ticket. Space is limited, so RSVP today at IndyFuelHockey.com/TMNT!

TICKET INFORMATION:

Individual tickets for all Fuel home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum are available at IndyFuelHockey.com, or by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office. A variety of Ticket Plans are also still available for the 2018-19 season, call the Fuel ticket office at 317-925-FUEL for learn more today!

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Voice of the Fuel Andrew Smith bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through ECHL.TV!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.