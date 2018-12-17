Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (13-9-2-0) battle the South Carolina Stingrays (16-11-0-0) in the fifth of 11 meetings this season. The Solar Bears are 2-2-0-0 against the Stingrays this season.

MCAULEY TO MAKE RETURN: Colby McAuley is expected to suit up tonight for the Solar Bears after spending the last two months on the IR. The forward has four points (3g-1a) in five games this season.

MONFREDO ONE PENALTY AWAY FROM 200: At 198 career penalty minutes with Orlando, veteran defenseman Mike Monfredo's next minor penalty will push him to 200 career penalty minutes with the Solar Bears. He will become the second player in team history to reach 200 career penalty minutes, and the first defenseman to do so. He trails forward C.J. Severyn (208 PIM) as the franchise's penalty minutes leader.

SCHOENBORN TO PLAY IN 100TH GAME: Alex Schoenborn will suit up in his 100th regular season pro game tonight. The forward is currently playing in his third full season after completing a major junior career with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

