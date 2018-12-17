ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Tulsa's McNulty fined, suspended
Tulsa's Ian McNulty has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #342, Tulsa at Indy, on Dec. 15.
McNulty is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct under Rule #23.9 at 19:43 of the third period.
McNulty will miss Tulsa's game at Kansas City on Dec. 21.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Allen's Gunn fined, suspended
Allen's Mike Gunn has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #356, Allen at Reading, on Dec. 16.
Gunn was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 6:58 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Gunn will miss Allen's games vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.
