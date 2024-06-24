Warriors, Pats to Play Neutral Site Preseason Home-And-Home

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The biggest rivalry in the Western Hockey League is heading to the South Country.

The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce a neutral site home-and-home set against the Regina Pats as part of the team's 2024 preseason schedule.

"It's a great opportunity for Regina and us to build some excitement in the South Country and extend our fan bases in both Assiniboia and Estevan," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

It opens with Moose Jaw travelling to Estevan's Affinity Place to face the Pats on Friday, Sept. 6. Then, the Warriors will host the Regina Pats in Assiniboia's Southland Co-op Centre on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This is the second straight season that the Warriors will host a preseason game for their fans in Assiniboia.

"Last season's game in Assiniboia was a resounding success and we want to continue to give back to the communities surrounding Moose Jaw who show their support for our organization," Ripplinger said.

More details on events surrounding both games will be released at a later date.

The Warriors will finish the preseason with a home-and-home set against the Swift Current Broncos. Moose Jaw heads to Swift Current on Friday, Sept. 13 and then host the Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The 2024-25 regular season schedule will be released on Tuesday.

