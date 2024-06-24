Winterhawks Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, today announced their 2024 preseason schedule.

The team's four match-ups are as follows:

Saturday, September 7 vs. Spokane (in Everett, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 vs. Seattle (in Everett, Wash.) - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, September 13 vs. Tri-City (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 vs. Wenatchee (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for the preseason games can be purchased later this summer through the host teams: Everett Silvertips (September 7 and 8) and Tri-City Americans (September 13 and 14).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.