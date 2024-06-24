Giants Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today their four-game preseason schedule for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League season.

The G-Men will once again play home preseason games in Port Coquitlam and Ladner, plus one road game in Kelowna.

The Giants will begin their preseason campaign with back-to-back games in Port Coquitlam on September 7 and 8, hosting the Victoria Royals both times, first at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night and then at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, September 14, Vancouver will travel to Kelowna for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop, before wrapping up their preseason with a rematch against the Rockets in Ladner on Sunday, September 15 at 4:00 p.m.

The full preseason schedule can be found below or : Date Opponent Time Location Saturday, Sept. 7 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PST Port Coquitlam Sunday, Sept. 8 Victoria Royals 2:00 PM PST Port Coquitlam Saturday, Sept. 14 Kelowna Rockets 6:05 PM PST Kelowna Sunday, Sept. 15 Kelowna Rockets 4:00 PM PST Ladner

Broadcast information for preseason games will be announced at a later date.

The complete WHL Regular Season schedule for 2024-25 will be announced later this week.

