Rebels Announce Preseason Schedule

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have announced the club's four-game schedule for the 2024 WHL Preseason.

The Rebels will play each of their Central Division rivals once during preseason play, starting with the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, September 6 followed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes the following night, Saturday, September 7 at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

The following weekend, the Rebels host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, September 13 then visit the Edmonton Oil Kings to wrap up the preseason on Saturday, September 14.

2024 red deer rebels preseason schedule

DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME TIME (MT)

Friday, September 6 Red Deer Calgary (Tsuut'ina Nation) 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 Lethbridge Red Deer 7 p.m.

Friday, September 13 Medicine Hat Red Deer 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 Red Deer Edmonton (Morinville) 7 p.m.

The Rebels will announce their 2024-25 WHL Regular Season schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25, at 11 a.m. MT.

Rebels season tickets are on sale now. Visit reddeerrebels.com or call 403-341-6000 for details.

