Rebels Announce Preseason Schedule
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have announced the club's four-game schedule for the 2024 WHL Preseason.
The Rebels will play each of their Central Division rivals once during preseason play, starting with the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, September 6 followed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes the following night, Saturday, September 7 at the Peavey Mart Centrium.
The following weekend, the Rebels host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, September 13 then visit the Edmonton Oil Kings to wrap up the preseason on Saturday, September 14.
2024 red deer rebels preseason schedule
DATE AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM GAME TIME (MT)
Friday, September 6 Red Deer Calgary (Tsuut'ina Nation) 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 7 Lethbridge Red Deer 7 p.m.
Friday, September 13 Medicine Hat Red Deer 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 14 Red Deer Edmonton (Morinville) 7 p.m.
The Rebels will announce their 2024-25 WHL Regular Season schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25, at 11 a.m. MT.
Rebels season tickets are on sale now. Visit reddeerrebels.com or call 403-341-6000 for details.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2024
- Rockets Announce New Puck Drop Time And Pre-Season Schedule - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors, Pats to Play Neutral Site Preseason Home-And-Home - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Silvertips to Host Four Preseason Games in September - Everett Silvertips
- Wheat Kings to Open Preseason against Blades - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Hurricanes Announce ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Winterhawks Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- 2024 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Announced - Kamloops Blazers
- Tigers Announce Preseason Schedule - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Rebels Announce Preseason Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Pre-Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Royals Announce 2024-25 Pre-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Pats Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule, with Two Games in Neutral Sites - Regina Pats
- Western Hockey League Announces Schedule for 2024 Pre-Season - WHL
- Cougars Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.