Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Pre-Season Schedule

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have announced their 2024-2025 pre-season schedule with four games versus U.S. Division opponents, all away from home.

September 6 | 2:00 p.m. | vs. Seattle | Everett, WA

September 7 | 2:00 p.m. | vs. Portland | Everett, WA

September 13 | 3:00 p.m. | vs. Wenatchee | Kennewick, WA

September 14 | 6:05 p.m. | vs. Tri-City | Kennewick, WA

The Chiefs' home opener at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for Saturday, September 28th vs rival Tri-City Americans.

The full 2024-2025 regular season schedule will be announced tomorrow (June 25th) at 10:00 a.m.

Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, September 9th. Guarantee your seats for all the biggest games by getting a Chiefs ticket package.

Ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK.

