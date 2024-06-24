Pats Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule, with Two Games in Neutral Sites

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club in coloration with the Western Hockey League announced its 2024 pre-season schedule, Monday.

The Pats will play five WHL pre-season games in September, playing two of them in neutral site locations, as well as two at home and one on the road. The Pats will begin their pre-season schedule with a rookie game against the Swift Current Broncos at home on September 4.

The Regiment will then take on the Moose Jaw Warriors in Estevan on September 6 and in Assiniboia on September 7. The Pats and Warriors are excited by the opportunity to bring WHL hockey to two hockey hotbeds in Southern Saskatchewan. Further details and information regarding these neutral site games will be announced in August.

The Pats will complete their exhibition schedule with a home-and home on September 13 and 14 against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

REGINA PATS 2024 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 4 | vs. Swift Current - Brandt Centre | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 6 | vs. Moose Jaw | Affinity Place - Estevan | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 | at Moose Jaw | Southland Coop Centre - Assiniboia | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 13 | at Brandon | Westoba Place | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 | vs. Brandon | Brandt Centre | 6:00 p.m.

All times local.

The last time the Pats played a pre-season game at a neutral site location was on September 13, 2020, defeating the Swift Current Broncos 4-2 before a crowd of 2,122 at Affinity Place. Affinity Place is the home of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Estevan Bruins, and seats 2,650 for hockey games. The Southland Coop Centre in Assiniboia opened its doors in September of 2022 after a decade of fundraising and nearly two years of construction. The facility has a seating capacity of 1,560.

