Tigers Announce Preseason Schedule

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced today its preseason schedule in advance of the 2024-2025 season.

The schedule includes 47 games, beginning Tuesday, September 3rd and concluding Sunday, September 15th. The Medicine Hat Tigers will play the following four preseason games:

Home Visitor Date Time Venue

Lethbridge Hurricanes Medicine Hat Tigers September 3, 2024 7:00 PM Enmax Centre

Medicine Hat Tigers Calgary Hitmen September 7, 2024 7:00 PM Co-op Place

Red Deer Rebels Medicine Hat Tigers September 13, 2024 7:00 PM Peavey Mart Centrium

Medicine Hat Tigers Lethbridge Hurricanes September 15, 2024 4:00 PM Co-op Place

