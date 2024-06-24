Tigers Announce Preseason Schedule
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced today its preseason schedule in advance of the 2024-2025 season.
The schedule includes 47 games, beginning Tuesday, September 3rd and concluding Sunday, September 15th. The Medicine Hat Tigers will play the following four preseason games:
Home Visitor Date Time Venue
Lethbridge Hurricanes Medicine Hat Tigers September 3, 2024 7:00 PM Enmax Centre
Medicine Hat Tigers Calgary Hitmen September 7, 2024 7:00 PM Co-op Place
Red Deer Rebels Medicine Hat Tigers September 13, 2024 7:00 PM Peavey Mart Centrium
Medicine Hat Tigers Lethbridge Hurricanes September 15, 2024 4:00 PM Co-op Place
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2024
- Rockets Announce New Puck Drop Time And Pre-Season Schedule - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors, Pats to Play Neutral Site Preseason Home-And-Home - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Silvertips to Host Four Preseason Games in September - Everett Silvertips
- Wheat Kings to Open Preseason against Blades - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Hurricanes Announce ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Winterhawks Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- 2024 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Announced - Kamloops Blazers
- Tigers Announce Preseason Schedule - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule - Vancouver Giants
- Rebels Announce Preseason Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 24-25 Pre-Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Royals Announce 2024-25 Pre-Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Pats Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule, with Two Games in Neutral Sites - Regina Pats
- Western Hockey League Announces Schedule for 2024 Pre-Season - WHL
- Cougars Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.