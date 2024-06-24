Hurricanes Announce ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule.
The Hurricanes will compete in a four-game exhibition schedule that will feature two home games and two road games.
Lethbridge will welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers and Calgary Hitmen in their two home pre-season games. The full schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (ENMAX Centre)
Saturday, September 7th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Peavey Mart Centrium)
Friday, September 13th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (ENMAX Centre)
Sunday, September 15th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 4:00pm (Co-op Place)
Pre-Season ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The Hurricanes will hold their annual ENMAX Training Camp beginning Wednesday, August 28th running through until Monday, September 2nd, 2024. A full training camp schedule will be released at a later date.
Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 season Hurricanes season, including the new premium season ticket, are now available for purchase. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ENMAX Centre Ticket Centre, by calling 403- 329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.enmaxcentre.ca.
