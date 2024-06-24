Hurricanes Announce ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule.

The Hurricanes will compete in a four-game exhibition schedule that will feature two home games and two road games.

Lethbridge will welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers and Calgary Hitmen in their two home pre-season games. The full schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (ENMAX Centre)

Saturday, September 7th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Peavey Mart Centrium)

Friday, September 13th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (ENMAX Centre)

Sunday, September 15th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 4:00pm (Co-op Place)

Pre-Season ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Hurricanes will hold their annual ENMAX Training Camp beginning Wednesday, August 28th running through until Monday, September 2nd, 2024. A full training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 season Hurricanes season, including the new premium season ticket, are now available for purchase. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ENMAX Centre Ticket Centre, by calling 403- 329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.enmaxcentre.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.