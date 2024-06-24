Silvertips to Host Four Preseason Games in September
June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will participate in four preseason games this September, all held at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Three home games will take place during the Everett Preseason Classic, a three-day, six-game weekend of hockey featuring all six U.S. Division teams from Sep. 6 through Sep. 9. They will also host a stand-alone game on Sep. 12 hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds.
A full breakdown of games to be held in Everett, with Silvertip games in bold:
Friday, Sep. 6 - Spokane Chiefs vs Seattle Thunderbids - 2 p.m.
Friday, Sep. 6 - Tri-City Americans vs Everett Silvertips - 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sep. 7 - Portland Winterhawks vs Spokane Chiefs - 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sep. 7 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Everett Silvertips - 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sep. 8 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks - 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sep. 8 - Wenatchee Wild vs Everett Silvertips - 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sep. 12 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Everett Silvertips - 7 p.m.
Membership bundles and full preseason packs includes all seven games in Everett. Tickets will go on sale in August. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now.
The Everett Silvertips' 2024 Preseason is presented by Snohomish County Health Department.
