Silvertips to Host Four Preseason Games in September

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will participate in four preseason games this September, all held at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Three home games will take place during the Everett Preseason Classic, a three-day, six-game weekend of hockey featuring all six U.S. Division teams from Sep. 6 through Sep. 9. They will also host a stand-alone game on Sep. 12 hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds.

A full breakdown of games to be held in Everett, with Silvertip games in bold:

Friday, Sep. 6 - Spokane Chiefs vs Seattle Thunderbids - 2 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 6 - Tri-City Americans vs Everett Silvertips - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 7 - Portland Winterhawks vs Spokane Chiefs - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 7 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Everett Silvertips - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 8 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 8 - Wenatchee Wild vs Everett Silvertips - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 12 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Everett Silvertips - 7 p.m.

Membership bundles and full preseason packs includes all seven games in Everett. Tickets will go on sale in August. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now.

The Everett Silvertips' 2024 Preseason is presented by Snohomish County Health Department.

