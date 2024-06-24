2024 Kamloops Blazers Preseason Schedule Announced

June 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers will play four WHL preseason games in September before their home opener on Friday, September 20th.

The Blazers will be home for two preseason games on Friday, September 6th vs. Kelowna and on Friday, September 13th vs. Prince George. Both games will be at the Sandman Centre with a 7:00pm start time.

The Blazers will be on the road for two WHL preseason games as they are in Kelowna on Saturday, September 7th and in Quesnel to play Prince George on Saturday, September 14th.

Kamloops Blazers WHL Preseason Schedule:

Friday, September 6th vs. Kelowna Rockets at 7:00pm, Sandman Centre

Saturday, September 7th at Kelowna Rockets at 6:05pm, Prospera Place

Friday, September 13th vs. Prince George at 7:00pm, Sandman Centre

Saturday, September 14th at Prince George at 5:00pm, Quesnel - West Fraser Centre

For ticketing information, please contact Jim, Stacy or Missy at 250-828-1144 or by email at jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com or mcederholm@blazerhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.